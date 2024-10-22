Hidden ways poor air is sneaking indoors and 10 tips to breathe clean air

The air quality index in Delhi and neighbouring cities has already dipped to “very poor” with AQI recorded at a dangerous level (above 300), making people stay indoors. But we usually ignore indoor pollution and believe that our home is the safest place where outdoor diseases cannot harm us. Hence, we just do not invest in any air purifiers, smoke detectors or carbon monoxide detectors, etc. But particulate matter (PM) is the main cause of indoor pollution that gets accumulated due to cooking, insecticides, heating, smoking, candles, etc. Is your home safe? Hidden ways poor AQI is sneaking indoors, 10 tips to breathe clean air (Photo by Oransi)

Is your home air making you sick?

Pollution due to particulate matter is one of the biggest concerns in today’s era. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sachin Kumar, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine in Bengaluru, explained, “Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) are easily available inside your house because these pollution particles come from sources you use to clean or from personal products, vehicles, etc.”

Indoor air pollution leads to minor problems such as headaches and allergies to as grave as heart disease and lung cancer. (Freepik)

He elaborated, “They can attack respiratory airways, affecting lung function and cause childhood asthma, oxygen saturation, COPD, heart disease, low birth rate and also cancer. The burning of biomass fuels also leads to increase in concentration of PM 2.5 and VOC.”

Dr Sachin Kumar recommended some actions that can help us to purify or clear indoor air pollution:

1. Avoid second-hand smoking (exhaled cigarette smoke) and third-hand smoking (smoke found on clothes, surfaces, etc.).

2. Formaldehyde is used as glue to fix furniture made of composite woods, so prefer solid wood instead of composite.

3. Cleaning products like bleaches, glass cleaners, etc. can expose you to bronchitis or respiratory diseases. Wear a mask when using them.

4. Use real-time air quality checking devices to check the presence of PM 2.5, carbon monoxide, chemicals, etc.

5. Use air purifiers with high efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filters as it is being said that HEPA can remove 99% of air pollutants.

Research shows that indoor air pollution, which is generated from kitchen fumes and household dust, can be two to three times deadlier than outdoor pollution. (Representational Image)

6. If you have pets then often clean them since their skin, fur or hair can bring home dust, molds, etc.

7. Improve ventilation by regularly checking the filtration devices used and through dusting.

8. Dampness and humidity are enemy to respiratory organs and since it is raining presently in some areas like Bangalore, dampness and humidity can affect your respiratory health. Therefore, check if there are leaks or pooling of water. Dampness can be reduced by switching on fans, opening windows, using dehumidifier and getting rid of leaks or water pooling.

9. Burning of wood has a tendency to release harmful gas while heating systems have the potential to release odourless gas like carbon monoxide. These can cause respiratory illnesses like suffocation. So, opt for solar and electric heating as they can be better options for the time being.

Diwali is also the time of the year when the air pollution reaches its maximum due to the smoke and pollutants emitted by the firecrackers. A thoughtful gift, at this point of time would be indoor plants. Let your loved ones know that you care about the air they breathe in.(https://in.pinterest.com/)

10. Decorate your home with succulent plants like Aloe Vera, peace lily, snake plants, etc. These plants can be a good and organic option to purify indoor air.