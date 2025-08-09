Pulmonologist explains the difference between acute asthma and chronic asthma: Know symptoms, treatment and more

Asthma is a major noncommunicable disease, affecting both children and adults, and is the most common chronic disease among children, as per World Health Organization (WHO). The condition affected an estimated 262 million people in 2019, and caused 455 000 deaths, WHO data reveals. Also read | 6 foods that can trigger asthma; doctor shares what to eat instead Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition characterized by inflammation, airway constriction, and hyperreactivity. (Twitter/SAallergy)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gutta Lokesh, consultant interventional pulmonologist at Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada, discussed the difference between acute and chronic asthma and said, “By understanding the differences between acute and chronic asthma and implementing effective management strategies, you can take control of your symptoms and improve your quality of life.”

What is asthma?

Dr Lokesh said, “Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition characterised by inflammation, airway obstruction, and spasm of the bronchial tubes. While asthma can manifest differently in individuals, it's essential to understand the distinction between acute and chronic asthma to provide effective management and treatment.”

What is acute asthma?

Acute asthma refers to sudden and severe asthma symptoms that require immediate attention, he added. “Allergens, respiratory infections, or exposure to irritants can trigger these episodes,” Dr Lokesh said, and added, “If left untreated, acute asthma can lead to respiratory failure, which can be life-threatening. It's crucial to seek medical attention immediately if symptoms worsen or don't respond to medication.”

According to him, symptoms of acute asthma include:

⦿ Sudden onset of wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath

⦿ Chest tightness or discomfort

⦿ Increased respiratory rate

⦿ Use of accessory muscles for breathing

What is chronic asthma?

The doctor shared that chronic asthma is a long-term condition characterised by persistent inflammation and airway hyperresponsiveness. “Chronic asthma can significantly impact quality of life, making everyday activities challenging. Effective management involves a combination of medication, lifestyle modifications, and avoiding triggers,” Dr Lokesh said.

He added that the symptoms of chronic asthma may include:

⦿ Recurring episodes of wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath

⦿ Chest tightness or discomfort that persists over time

⦿ Increased mucus production

⦿ Reduced lung function

Tips to manage asthma

Whether you're dealing with acute or chronic asthma, according to Dr Lokesh, here are some tips to help manage your symptoms:

⦿ Use medication as prescribed: Adhere to your treatment plan, and don't hesitate to consult your doctor if symptoms persist or worsen.

⦿ Monitor your symptoms: Keep track of your symptoms, triggers, and medication use to identify patterns and make informed decisions.

⦿ Avoid triggers: Identify and avoid common asthma triggers like allergens, tobacco smoke, and pollution.

⦿ Stay active: Regular exercise can help improve lung function and overall health.

⦿ Maintain a healthy lifestyle: Eat a balanced diet, stay hydrated, and manage stress to support your overall well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.