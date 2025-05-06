Asthma Day 2025: 6 foods that can trigger asthma; doctor shares what to eat instead

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition that is marked by wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath. While summer season and springtime can trigger asthma symptoms, sometimes the food we consume can be the reason. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Inder Mohan Chugh, senior director, pulmonology, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Shalimar Bagh shared how certain food items can trigger asthma. Also read | 8 common asthma triggers: Doctor shares tips to avoid them Know the food items that can trigger asthma.(Image by 8photo on Freepik)

1. Chilled items

Extremely cold foods like raw ice, ice cream, and nitro puff can irritate the airway lining and trigger asthma symptoms. Nitro puff, in particular, can be harmful as it contains liquid nitrogen which can damage the food pipe and respiratory tract.

2. Street food

Items like chaat, gol gappe, and imli chutney are often exposed to dust and pollutants, making them risky for asthma patients. Additionally, these foods may contain strong spices that can aggravate symptoms.

3. Chinese food

Many Chinese dishes contain certain artificial additives, and spicy sauces that can act as allergens or irritants, leading to exacerbations of asthma symptoms.

4. Packaged and processed foods

Items, including chips, frozen meals, and boxed juices, etc. often contain preservatives, which can worsen asthma symptoms.

5. Dried fruits and pickled foods

These can provoke allergic reactions or respiratory symptoms in people with asthma. Also read | Managing seasonal allergies: Doctor shares the ultimate guide for asthma patients

6. Aspirin, coffee, and specific allergens

Some individuals may react adversely to caffeine or drugs like aspirin. Additionally, any known food allergens (such as, peanuts, or dairy) should be strictly avoided.

Giving the right care at the right time is important for patients who suffer from asthma attack.(Shutterstock)

What to eat instead?

Dr Inder Mohan Chugh shared a list of food items that we should consume to reduce asthma symptoms.

Fresh fruits and vegetables : Rich in antioxidants and vitamins A and C, these helps reduce inflammation and support lung health.

: Rich in antioxidants and vitamins A and C, these helps reduce inflammation and support lung health. Vitamin D sources : Foods like eggs, milk, and sunlight exposure help strengthen the immune system, which may reduce asthma symptoms. Also read | Can asthma disappear and recur? Doctor explains why this happens

: Foods like eggs, milk, and sunlight exposure help strengthen the immune system, which may reduce asthma symptoms. Vitamin E-rich foods : Nuts, seeds, and broccoli provide vitamin E, which supports respiratory function and reduces oxidative stress.

: Nuts, seeds, and broccoli provide vitamin E, which supports respiratory function and reduces oxidative stress. Homemade fresh meals : Cooked at home with mild spices, they lower the risk of exposure to asthma triggers.

: Cooked at home with mild spices, they lower the risk of exposure to asthma triggers. Room temperature foods: Eating or drinking items at room temperature helps prevent airway constriction often triggered by cold foods.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.