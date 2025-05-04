Can asthma disappear and recur? Doctor explains why this happens

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition that leads to wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath. Caused by inflammation and constriction of the airways, asthma can fluctuate, leading many to believe if it can disappear and recur. Asthma leads to wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath.(Image by 8photo on Freepik)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Prashant Saxena, senior director and HOD, pulmonology, critical care and sleep medicine, Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj said, “Many children diagnosed with asthma often experience significant relief from symptoms as they transition into their teenage years or early adulthood, causing families to hope the child has outgrown the condition.” Also read | Allergic vs non-allergic asthma types: Comparing triggers and symptoms for better management

The doctor explained that while the intensity and symptoms may reduce, the propensity for asthma may persist. Even during asymptomatic periods, the airways can stay sensitive to certain triggers. “The reduction of symptoms in children may be attributed to several factors, including the maturation of the immune system, decreased exposure to allergens, and the natural growth of airways, which can all contribute to healthier respiratory function,” Dr Prashant Saxena added.

“Milder childhood asthma cases have a higher chance of going into remission, leading to temporary relief for patients and families,” the doctor highlighted.

Know tips to manage asthma symptoms.(Twitter/SAallergy)

Why asthma recurs?

“Asthma can recur at any stage in life, sometimes after years or decades of absence, without prior symptoms. Factors leading to adult-onset asthma may include respiratory infections, hormonal changes, environmental triggers, and occupational exposures,” said the pulmonologist. Also read | Do you have asthma or something else? Understanding symptoms, causes and management of chronic respiratory illness

Tips to manage asthma:

Adult asthma management: Recurring asthma in adults is frequently more persistent, making it essential for those with a previous diagnosis to remain vigilant about their symptoms and potential triggers.

Importance of medical guidance: Individuals with a history of asthma should consult health professionals if symptoms appear again. Early intervention is crucial for effective management and to avert serious complications.

Communication with healthcare providers: Patients should always communicate past asthma diagnoses to their healthcare providers, even when experiencing long periods without symptoms, to ensure that any re-emergence is recognised and addressed promptly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.