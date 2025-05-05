Managing seasonal allergies: Doctor shares the ultimate guide for asthma patients
During the summer, dry surroundings and rising temperatures can trigger a surge in seasonal allergies. This time of year is especially challenging for asthma patients, as their symptoms often worsen. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Sandeep Garg, principal consultant and unit head pulmonology, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh said, “To effectively manage seasonal allergies while also managing asthma, focus on reducing exposure to allergens, maintaining good indoor air quality, and using appropriate medications. This includes monitoring pollen counts, staying indoors during peak pollen times, using air purifiers, and considering immunotherapy for long-term relief.” Also read | Doctor shares the signs and first-aid steps for immediate care after asthma attack
1. Reduce exposure to allergens:
- Monitor pollen counts: Track pollen counts in your area and limit outdoor activities when levels are high.
- Stay indoors: During peak pollen seasons, keep windows closed and stay indoors as much as possible. Use air purifiers: Employ air purifiers with HEPA filters to remove pollen and other allergens from your home.
- Clean regularly: Vacuum carpets, dust furniture, and wash bedding frequently to remove allergens.
- Shower after outdoor activities: Wash off pollen and allergens from your skin and hair after spending time outdoors.
- Consider masks: Wear a face mask outdoors to reduce exposure to pollen, especially during high pollen counts. Also read | Can asthma disappear and recur? Doctor explains why this happens
- Limit exposure to triggers: Avoid lawn mowing, weed pulling, and other activities that stir up allergens.
2. Maintain good indoor air quality:
- Use air conditioning: Run air conditioning with clean filters instead of humidifiers or swamp coolers.
- Control humidity: Maintain indoor humidity levels between 30-50% to prevent mold and dust mite growth.
- Keep your home dust-free: Regularly clean carpets, upholstery, and bedding to remove dust and allergens.
- Use air purifiers: Employ air purifiers with HEPA filters to remove pollen and other allergens from your home. Also read | Allergic vs non-allergic asthma types: Comparing triggers and symptoms for better management
3. Use appropriate medications:
- Work with your doctor: Consult with your doctor or allergist to develop a treatment plan that includes medications to manage your allergies and asthma.
- Inhaled corticosteroids: Inhaled corticosteroids are often used to manage asthma and can also help with allergic asthma symptoms.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
