Managing seasonal allergies: Doctor shares the ultimate guide for asthma patients

During the summer, dry surroundings and rising temperatures can trigger a surge in seasonal allergies. This time of year is especially challenging for asthma patients, as their symptoms often worsen. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Sandeep Garg, principal consultant and unit head pulmonology, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh said, “To effectively manage seasonal allergies while also managing asthma, focus on reducing exposure to allergens, maintaining good indoor air quality, and using appropriate medications. This includes monitoring pollen counts, staying indoors during peak pollen times, using air purifiers, and considering immunotherapy for long-term relief.” Also read | Doctor shares the signs and first-aid steps for immediate care after asthma attack

