8 common asthma triggers: Doctor shares tips to avoid them

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition marked by symptoms like wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath. During the summer months, these symptoms can intensify due to heat, dry air, and increased exposure to allergens. Understanding what triggers asthma and learning how to manage or avoid those triggers is crucial for maintaining better respiratory health during this season. Also read | Managing seasonal allergies: Doctor shares the ultimate guide for asthma patients During the summer season, asthma symptoms can worsen.(Twitter/SAallergy)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Shivanshu Raj Goyal, associate director and unit head - pulmonology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka said, “Identifying and avoiding triggers is crucial to managing asthma and preventing flare-ups. Regular medical check-ups and sticking to a prescribed treatment plan are essential for long-term asthma control.”

1. Dust mites:

These microscopic bugs are found in bedding, carpets, and upholstered furniture. They are a major indoor allergen.

Tip to avoid: Using dust-proof covers on mattresses and pillows, washing bedding weekly in hot water, and vacuuming with a HEPA filter.

2. Pollen:

Pollen from trees, grasses, and weeds can trigger seasonal asthma symptoms.

Tip to avoid: Staying indoors on high pollen days, especially in the morning. Keep windows closed and use air conditioning with clean filters.

3. Pet dander:

Proteins in pet saliva, urine, and skin flakes can worsen asthma symptoms.

Tip to avoid: Keeping pets out of bedrooms, bathing them regularly, and using air purifiers. If symptoms continue, consider rehoming the pet.

4. Mold:

Mold spores grow in damp environments and can be strong asthma triggers.

Tip to avoid: Fixing leaks, using dehumidifiers in humid areas, and cleaning mold with bleach-based solutions. Also read | Doctor shares the signs and first-aid steps for immediate care after asthma attack

Know how to avoid triggers that can worsen asthma symptoms.(Shutterstock)

5. Tobacco smoke:

Smoke from cigarettes or other sources can irritate airways and trigger attacks.

Tip to avoid: Not smoking and avoiding exposure to second-hand smoke. Ask others not to smoke around you.

6. Air pollution:

Outdoor pollution from vehicles and factories can lead to breathing issues.

Tip to avoid: Monitoring air quality and staying indoors on high pollution days. Consider using masks when outside.

7. Exercise:

Physical activity can sometimes trigger asthma, especially in cold or dry conditions.

Tip to avoid: Warming up before exercise and using an inhaler if prescribed. Choose indoor activities when weather conditions are unfavorable. Also read | Can asthma disappear and recur? Doctor explains why this happens

8. Respiratory infections:

Colds, flu, and other respiratory illnesses can worsen asthma symptoms.

Tip to avoid: Practicing good hygiene, avoiding contact with sick individuals, and staying up to date with vaccinations.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.