AQI in Delhi LIVE Updates: Delhi air ‘hazardous’, Chandni Chowk among areas with worst air
AQI in Delhi LIVE Updates: According to IQ Air, as of 9.30 am, Ghaziabad's air remained ‘hazardous’ with an AQI of 368, while Noida and Gurugram's air was in the ‘very unhealthy’ category with AQI of 286, 272 respectively.
AQI in Delhi LIVE Updates: The air in Delhi continued to stay hazardous or ‘very poor’ on Friday morning as a thick layer of toxic smog engulfed the city, also affecting the visibility across the national capital. This comes as the weather in Delhi also turned chilly over the last few days....Read More
According to Swiss monitor IQ Air, the air in Delhi was ‘hazardous’ with an AQI of 333, as of 10.30 am on Friday. However, the monitor had recorded the national capital's AQI at a whopping 748 during the early hours of Friday morning between 5.30 to 6.30 am.
What are the worst affected areas?
Among the worst affected areas, according to IQ Air's data as of 10.30 am are - Chandni Chowk with an AQI of 561, followed by Anand Vihar with an AQI of 439.
In Sonia Vihar, the air quality index stood at 408 and in Mundka, at 406. Narela recorded an AQI of 378 followed by Bawana at 374. The air in all these areas, according to IQ Air's criteria, is ‘hazardous’.
Air Quality in Delhi NCR
Apart from Delhi, the air quality across the National Capital Region was also concerning. While Ghaziabad's air remained ‘hazardous’ with an AQI of 368, Noida and Gurugram's air was in the ‘very unhealthy’ category with AQI of 286, 272 respectively, according IQ Air's data.
What does CPCB data says?
According to Central Pollution Control Board, the air in the national capital remained ‘very poor’ with an overall AQI of 306, as of 10 am on Friday morning. According to Thursday's bulletin, Delhi was the fourth most polluted city in the country with an AQI of 311.
AQI in Delhi LIVE Updates: Delhi air continues to remain ‘hazardous’
AQI in Delhi LIVE Updates: While the AQI of Delhi dipped a bit to 304 as f 10.30, it still remained in the ‘hazardous’ category, according to the data by Swiss monitor IQ Air.
AQI in Delhi LIVE Updates: Delhi weather turns cold, min temperature dips to 12.7 degrees Celsius
AQI in Delhi LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.7 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches below normal, while the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 67 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius. (PTI)
AQI in Delhi LIVE Updates: Protests against poor air quality in Delhi
AQI in Delhi LIVE Updates: Student and activist groups on Thursday staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi against what they called the central and Delhi governments' failure to address the worsening climate crisis and choking air pollution in the national capital, reported news agency PTI.
Over 80 protesters holding posters and banners participated in the demonstration organised by Scientists for Society and the Campaign for Right to Public Health.
AQI in Delhi LIVE Updates: How stubble burning is affecting air in Delhi
AQI in Delhi LIVE Updates: The daily mean of local and non-local fractional contribution to PM2.5 in Delhi by the DSS predicted that the contribution of stubble burning to Delhi's PM2.5 is estimated to be 21.5 per cent on Thursday, rising to 36.9 per cent on Friday, and 32.4 per cent on Saturday, up from just 1.2 per cent on Wednesday.
AQI in Delhi LIVE Updates: Stubble burning major contributor to Delhi pollution
AQI in Delhi LIVE Updates: Stubble burning is predicted to be the highest contributor to Delhi's PM2.5 concentration as the air quality is expected to deteriorate to the 'very poor' category from Thursday onwards, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.
AQI in Delhi LIVE Updates: What does CPCB data mean?
AQI in Delhi LIVE Updates: According to CPCB, an AQI of 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 is considered ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 is considered ‘moderate’, 201-300 is considered ‘poor’, 301-400 is considered ‘very poor’, and 401-500 is considered ‘severe’.
AQI in Delhi LIVE Updates: Delhi 4th most-polluted city
AQI in Delhi LIVE Updates: According to CPCB's Thursday bulletin, Delhi ranked fourth among the most polluted cities with an AQI of 311, while Rohtak topped the list in the ‘very poor’ category with an AQI of 348 out of 254 cities. PM 2.5 remained the key pollutant on Thursday.