AQI in Delhi LIVE Updates: Delhi air ‘hazardous’, Chandni Chowk among areas with worst air

According to Swiss monitor IQ Air, the air in Delhi was ‘hazardous’ with an AQI of 333, as of 10.30 am on Friday. However, the monitor had recorded the national capital's AQI at a whopping 748 during the early hours of Friday morning between 5.30 to 6.30 am.

What are the worst affected areas?

Among the worst affected areas, according to IQ Air's data as of 10.30 am are - Chandni Chowk with an AQI of 561, followed by Anand Vihar with an AQI of 439.

In Sonia Vihar, the air quality index stood at 408 and in Mundka, at 406. Narela recorded an AQI of 378 followed by Bawana at 374. The air in all these areas, according to IQ Air's criteria, is ‘hazardous’.

Air Quality in Delhi NCR

Apart from Delhi, the air quality across the National Capital Region was also concerning. While Ghaziabad's air remained ‘hazardous’ with an AQI of 368, Noida and Gurugram's air was in the ‘very unhealthy’ category with AQI of 286, 272 respectively, according IQ Air's data.

What does CPCB data says?

According to Central Pollution Control Board, the air in the national capital remained ‘very poor’ with an overall AQI of 306, as of 10 am on Friday morning. According to Thursday's bulletin, Delhi was the fourth most polluted city in the country with an AQI of 311.