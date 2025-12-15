Delhi-based nutritionist shares her survival kit for poor AQI: Includes ghee, herbal tea and N95 mask

Air Quality Index in India's capital city New Delhi has crossed the severe-level of 700, raising people's susceptibility to the side effects of pollution. Poor air quality does not just make breathing more difficult, but also impacts skin and hair health. Keeping this impact in mind, Delhi-based nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani took to Instagram to reveal her unique “surival kit” to fight this health hazard. Stay protected during severe AQI surges by using the best N95 masks.(Adobe Stock)

“I know how important it is to protect ourselves from bad air. I have created a simple survival kit, my personal 'Prep Bag,' to help me deal with the haze. It's not fancy, but these help me breathe easier, soothe my skin, and reduce irritation in my eyes and throat,” Lalwani says in the post.

AQI survival kit by a nutritionist

If you are facing air pollution in Delhi NCR, remember that small actions can lead to significant changes. Keep the following handy, suggests Sakshi Lalwani.

1. N95 mask

By far the most critical item in an AQI survival kit is an N95 mask which is necessary when venturing outdoors. "These masks filter out at least 95% of airborne particles, providing a barrier against particulate matter that can wreak havoc on our respiratory systems", says the nutritionist. Regular cloth masks don’t offer the same level of protection, especially against PM2.5 particles, which are small enough to penetrate lung tissue.

2. Steam inhaler

Another component is a steam inhaler, which helps with congestion and keeps airways open. "In polluted settings, our bodies can react negatively, leading to irritation in the respiratory tract. Inhalation therapy with warm, moist air helps soothe inflamed passages and make breathing easier," shares the expert. It’s especially beneficial for maintaining lung health during periods of poor air quality.

3. Vitamin C + NAC

Supplementation is critical in a polluted environment. "Vitamin C is renowned for its immune-boosting properties, while N-acetylcysteine (NAC) acts as a powerful antioxidant", says the expert. It addresses oxidative stress from pollutants, reducing inflammation throughout the body, making it ideal for anyone experiencing the adverse effects of a high AQI.