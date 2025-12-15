Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
Delhi-based nutritionist shares her survival kit for poor AQI: Includes ghee, herbal tea and N95 mask

ByTavishi Dogra
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 07:31 pm IST

After the Air Quality Index (AQI) in New Delhi crossing 700, a nutritionist based in India's capital city listed 9 products that are a part of her ‘prep bag’ or survival kit. Know what's in it!

Air Quality Index in India's capital city New Delhi has crossed the severe-level of 700, raising people's susceptibility to the side effects of pollution. Poor air quality does not just make breathing more difficult, but also impacts skin and hair health. Keeping this impact in mind, Delhi-based nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani took to Instagram to reveal her unique “surival kit” to fight this health hazard.

Stay protected during severe AQI surges by using the best N95 masks.(Adobe Stock)
“I know how important it is to protect ourselves from bad air. I have created a simple survival kit, my personal 'Prep Bag,' to help me deal with the haze. It's not fancy, but these help me breathe easier, soothe my skin, and reduce irritation in my eyes and throat,” Lalwani says in the post.

AQI survival kit by a nutritionist

If you are facing air pollution in Delhi NCR, remember that small actions can lead to significant changes. Keep the following handy, suggests Sakshi Lalwani.

1. N95 mask

By far the most critical item in an AQI survival kit is an N95 mask which is necessary when venturing outdoors. "These masks filter out at least 95% of airborne particles, providing a barrier against particulate matter that can wreak havoc on our respiratory systems", says the nutritionist. Regular cloth masks don’t offer the same level of protection, especially against PM2.5 particles, which are small enough to penetrate lung tissue.

2. Steam inhaler

Another component is a steam inhaler, which helps with congestion and keeps airways open. "In polluted settings, our bodies can react negatively, leading to irritation in the respiratory tract. Inhalation therapy with warm, moist air helps soothe inflamed passages and make breathing easier," shares the expert. It’s especially beneficial for maintaining lung health during periods of poor air quality.

3. Vitamin C + NAC

Supplementation is critical in a polluted environment. "Vitamin C is renowned for its immune-boosting properties, while N-acetylcysteine (NAC) acts as a powerful antioxidant", says the expert. It addresses oxidative stress from pollutants, reducing inflammation throughout the body, making it ideal for anyone experiencing the adverse effects of a high AQI.

5. Ghee for nasal lining

"You might wonder why I included ghee in my kit. This traditional remedy works wonders when applied to the nasal lining," says the nutritionist. It can form a protective barrier in the nasal cavity, trapping pollutants and preventing their absorption into our system.

6. Hydrating electrolyte mix

Staying hydrated is important because polluted air can be dehydrating. "An electrolyte mix can replenish minerals lost during exposure to stressors", explains the expert. Hydration not only supports overall health but also helps keep the skin hydrated and resilient against environmental damage.

7. Anti-pollution herbal tea

"I’ve concocted an anti-pollution herbal tea blend featuring tulsi (holy basil), mulethi (liquorice), and ginger", shares the expert. Each ingredient is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a refreshing drink that also helps cleanse the body of toxins. A comforting cup during pollution peak hours can be both reviving and protective.

8. Cold-pressed oils for the skin barrier

Our skin serves as a frontline defence against environmental pollutants. "I carry cold-pressed oils, such as sunflower and jojoba. These oils not only nourish the skin but also act as a barrier against oxidative stress caused by air pollution, keeping it calm and hydrated," explains the expert.

9. Sunglasses for eye protection

Sunglasses that protect our eyes from both harmful UV rays and dust are required. "A good pair keeps the wind and pollutants at bay, reducing irritation and potential long-term damage", shares the expert.

Can AQI affect hair?

Pollution can accumulate on our scalps, leading to dryness, itching, and hair fall. This is a serious issue, as unhealthy hair roots lead to weaker hair overall.

What to do?

  • Application: Use mustard or coconut oil before going outside. These oils create a barrier that helps reduce your exposure to dirt and toxins.
  • Dietary support: Eat foods rich in zinc and omega-3 fatty acids. Good options include walnuts, flax seeds, and til seeds. These foods help nourish your hair and scalp from the inside.
  • Covering up: A scarf or cotton cap can protect your hair when you are outdoors. It can shield your hair from pollution.
  • Cleansing: Wash your hair gently. Washing too often can remove your natural oils. Use a mild scalp cleanser to keep your hair healthy.

Does AQI affect skin?

High Air Quality Index (AQI) levels lead to increased inflammation, acne, and dull skin. Tiny particles called PM2.5 can easily enter the skin, causing oxidative stress and breakouts.

What to do?

  • Daily application: Use skincare products containing squalane or jojoba oil to create an extra barrier. A good sunscreen is important.
  • Fueling from within: Eat more foods that are high in vitamin C, like amla and oranges. They help protect your body from damage.
  • Covering up: Avoid too much dust. Wearing long sleeves and pants can help protect you.
  • Cleansing routine: At the end of the day, follow a good cleansing routine. Double cleansing removes all leftover dirt from your skin and prevents pollution from building up.

(Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

