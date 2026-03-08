Spine surgeon explains how poor posture and overtraining can cause chronic pain even in fit people: ‘Sitting hunched…’
Dr Nikhil Jain emphasises spinal health through posture and exercise, recommending physical therapy, specific stretches, and careful weightlifting.
Being young and hitting the gym usually makes people feel like they can handle anything, but for many, looking fit on the outside hides a painful reality. It is becoming common for active people to deal with back issues that usually affect much older adults. Dr Nikhil Jain, Consultant - Spine Surgery, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, shares with HT Lifestyle how poor posture and overtraining can damage spinal discs. (Also read: Cardiovascular surgeon with 25 years experience says even ‘30 minutes’ of intense exercise a week can protect your brain )
Dr Jain explains, “Sitting hunched over a desk for hours, coupled with lifting heavy weights with tired muscles or poor form, can start to wear down the soft discs that cushion our bones. Over time, this may lead to bulging discs and chronic pain, which rest alone often cannot fix.”
Warning signs to watch for
According to Dr Jain, spinal issues often begin subtly. “You must pay attention to small changes before they become serious problems. Some key warning signs include:
- Tingling or numbness – That ‘pins and needles’ sensation down an arm or leg can indicate a nerve is being pinched.
- Sharp, specific pain– Sudden stabbing pain in a single spot while twisting or bending, rather than a general muscle ache, should not be ignored.
- Weakness – Feeling clumsy or like a hand or foot is giving out is a red flag.
- Pain while sitting – If your back hurts more when seated than while moving, your discs are under too much compression.”
Diagnosis and treatment options
Dr Jain notes that treatment starts with reducing pressure on the spine to allow natural healing. “Most patients benefit from physical therapy aimed at strengthening deep muscles that support the spine from within,” he says. “If a disc is severely damaged and pressing on a nerve, a minor procedure called a microdiscectomy can remove a small portion of the disc through a tiny incision, often with a fast recovery.”
For others, “Specific stretches and anti-inflammatory care can help the disc settle back into place naturally over time,” adds Dr Jain.
Key takeaways for gym enthusiasts
“Your posture during the hours you aren’t exercising matters just as much as your workout,” warns Dr Jain. “Take short breaks to stand and stretch every hour, these simple steps can prevent years of wear and tear on your spine. In the gym, always lift lighter weights with perfect form rather than chasing a heavy record that might lead to injury. Listening to your body and recognising those sharp pings of pain is what ensures you stay active and healthy long-term.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
