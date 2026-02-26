Did you know lifting weights is brain surgery without scalpel? Neurologist reveals why strength training is important
Dr Sudhir emphasises that strength training is vital for brain health, reducing brain age and enhancing cognitive functions as it combats several concerns.
Are you prioritising strength training in your weekly routine? If not, maybe it is high time that you do. Social media is full of health experts, doctors, and even health influencers urging people to hit the gym and weight train because muscle is gold for longevity.
Emphasising the importance of strength training for brain health, Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, stated in a February 25 X post that ‘lifting weights is brain surgery without the scalpel.’ He further cautioned against thinking of the gym as just a place to build biceps.
According to Dr Sudhir, new science confirms that: “Resistance training is one of the most powerful tools we have for cognitive longevity. If you are not lifting, your brain is ageing faster than it needs to.” He further offered a breakdown of why our brain's gray matter loves the heavy metal:
1. The reverse ageing clock
The neurologist highlighted a recent randomised trial that found consistent strength training can reduce your predicted brain age by up to 2 years. “While the rest of the world is slowing down, you are literally rewiring your brain to stay younger, longer,” he added.
2. Cognitive overclocking
The neurologist also noted that systematic reviews show that resistance training enhances executive function, which helps with better planning and sharper decision-making. Moreover, strength training can boost our working memory, helping us hold and process more information on the fly. Lastly, it improves the attention span, including improved focus in a world of distractions.
3. Fertiliser for your neurons
Lifting weights triggers the release of BDNF (Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor) and IGF-1, which are fertilisers for the neurons. “Think of these as 'Miracle-Gro' for your brain. They support cell survival, neuroplasticity, and the integrity of your white matter,” Dr Sudhir explained.
4. The anti-inflammatory shield
Lastly, he noted that chronic neuroinflammation is a silent killer of cognition, and resistance exercise triggers biochemical shifts that ‘dampen inflammation, protecting you from age-related decline and brain fog.’
While strength training is essential, Dr Sudhir noted that you don’t need to live in the gym to see these gains: Your frequency can range from 2–3 sessions per week, with the focus on compound moves like squats, deadlifts, rows, and presses. As for the progression, he suggests, “It has to stay challenging. If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you.”
“Muscle is the organ of longevity. A stronger body is not just about aesthetics; it is the foundation of a resilient, high-functioning mind,” Dr Sudhir noted in the end.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
