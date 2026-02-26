Did you know lifting weights is brain surgery without scalpel? Neurologist reveals why strength training is important

Are you prioritising strength training in your weekly routine? If not, maybe it is high time that you do. Social media is full of health experts, doctors, and even health influencers urging people to hit the gym and weight train because muscle is gold for longevity. Resistance training is one of the most powerful tools we have for cognitive longevity. (Pexels)

Emphasising the importance of strength training for brain health, Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, stated in a February 25 X post that ‘lifting weights is brain surgery without the scalpel.’ He further cautioned against thinking of the gym as just a place to build biceps.

According to Dr Sudhir, new science confirms that: “Resistance training is one of the most powerful tools we have for cognitive longevity. If you are not lifting, your brain is ageing faster than it needs to.” He further offered a breakdown of why our brain's gray matter loves the heavy metal: