94-year-old man's daily routine proves longevity doesn't require 'costly gym membership, supplements, protein powder'

⦿ Creativity: Cooking small meals, including a recent batch of 'mini idlis' he was particularly proud of.

⦿ Mindfulness: Daily puja and meditation practiced without the help of apps.

According to Sindhu, her grandfather’s day begins at 5:30 am with a dedicated yoga practice. Despite being retired for over two decades, he remains intellectually curious, spending his time studying medical literature and even learning new tech skills like using a laptop, she added. Sindhu told HT Lifestyle that her grandfather was an anaesthetist for many years in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and recently turned 95.

Sindhu, a 28-year-old content creator, who shared a heartfelt 'appreciation post' for her thatha (grandfather), Dr Viswanathan, on Instagram on February 15, offered a rare glimpse into a life defined by discipline, joy, and a total lack of modern 'wellness' gimmicks.

In an era dominated by high-priced supplements and aesthetic wellness trends, one 94-year-old grandfather is reminding the world that the secret to a long life might be much simpler — and more traditional — than we think . Also read | 91-year-old woman proves fitness has no expiration date: 'I go for a swim, yoga, Pilates and walk 12000 steps daily'

Traditions vs the 'wellness' industry In her caption, Sindhu took a playful but pointed aim at the beauty and well-being industry. She shared that her grandfather was living proof that health doesn't require 'wildly overpriced gym memberships' or protein powders.

She said, "The beauty and wellbeing industry is worth trillions of dollars but here is my thatha still walking and cooking and learning new skills (like using his laptop!) Living proof you can live a long and healthy life even without a wildly overpriced gym membership, taking supplements (what is even in protein powder) or growing up with the idea ‘wellbeing’ that we now have to force into our lives."

Sindhu added, "South Asian and Hindu traditions had movement, mindfulness and mental clarity built into daily life for hundreds of years before it became Instagrammable. Not a trend to jump on but a way of life that requires effort and consistency and I can only aspire to have a fraction of those qualities that my thatha does." She ended her post with a 'petition' to make her thatha the new face of wellness, celebrating his ability to find genuine happiness in the smallest moments.

The science of living well While the 94-year-old’s routine may seem simple, it aligns perfectly with modern longevity science. In a November 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Farman Ali, a longevity expert at Tata Main Hospital, said that 'how well' we live is just as important as 'how long'.

According to Dr Ali, longevity is a cocktail of three major factors:

⦿ Genetics: Our biological foundation.

⦿ Environment: The world around us.

⦿ Daily habits: The most critical factor we can actually control.

By combining physical movement (yoga), mental stimulation (reading/writing), and social/creative engagement (cooking and shopping), Sindhu’s grandfather is inadvertently following the 'blue zone' blueprint for longevity. Click here for five habits Dr Farman shared that can help you live longer and healthier, too.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.