Cardiologist with 30+ years of experience shares why even ‘healthy’ supplements may not protect your heart: ‘Aspirin…’

Despite countless awareness drives and medical advancements, myths surrounding heart health refuse to fade. Many people still associate heart disease only with men or assume that an active lifestyle completely shields them from risk. In reality, the truth is far more nuanced. Dr Levine highlights risks of supplements and misunderstandings in heart health. (Freepik)

To separate fact from fiction, Dr Evan Levine, board-certified cardiologist with over 30 years of experience, shares in his October 10 Instagram post 5 persistent myths about heart disease. (Also read: Max Hospital cardiologist shares why that ‘just gas’ feeling could be an early sign of a silent heart attack )

1. Aspirin a day will prevent a heart attack

“Now, for most people without known coronary disease, this is simply not true,” said Dr Levine. “Especially in folks over the age of 70, it’s not only not helpful but harmful. It increases the risk of bleeding.”

2. Vitamin D reduces risk of heart attack

“Again, simply not true,” he clarified. “Studies show that while low vitamin D is associated with heart disease, taking supplements does not reduce risk.”

Dr Levine also warned against the rising trend of gummy supplements, adding, “Stay away from those gummies that often contain a teaspoon of sugar in each dose or worse, substances like erythritol. An NIH-funded Cleveland Clinic study shows erythritol may be associated with higher risks of strokes and heart attacks.”

3. Blood pressure of 130 is normal and safe

“Not true,” said Dr Levine. “According to two major studies, SPRINT and another conducted in China, the ideal blood pressure should be closer to 120 for most people.”

4. CoQ10 supplements are good for the heart

“They sell this stuff on TV, but again, that’s a big lie,” he said. “While some people feel it helps reduce the aches and pains from statins, others find it’s more of a placebo effect. Coenzyme Q10 is not associated with better heart outcomes.”

5. High LDL cholesterol comes from poor diet

“That’s false,” Dr Levine emphasised. “This is genetic at these levels and not your fault. In most cases, you should be started on aggressive cholesterol-lowering medications.”

Dr Levine wrapped up his message by reminding us that understanding the facts, not following trends, is key to protecting heart health. “I hope that helps,” he concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.