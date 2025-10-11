Max Hospital cardiologist shares why that ‘just gas’ feeling could be an early sign of a silent heart attack

Heart attacks don’t always come with classic chest pain. Many people ignore subtle signs like bloating, gas, or indigestion, thinking it’s just digestive issues. However, these could sometimes indicate early cardiac problems. Dr. Bhamri warns that persistent symptoms like gas and bloating may indicate silent heart attacks.(Shutterstock)

Dr Naveen Bhamri, Cardiologist with 21 years of experience at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi, shares in his Instagram post why these symptoms should not be overlooked and when to seek medical attention. (Also read: Max Hospital cardiology director shares what perfect Indian plate really looks like: ‘Add 1 or 2 rotis and…' )

What symptoms distinguish gas from a heart attack

“What are the symptoms that help us differentiate between gas and a heart attack? Many people don’t know this. In India, gas symptoms are very common. People often feel bloated and assume it’s just gas, without chest pain. However, these symptoms can mimic those of a heart attack,” warns Dr Naveen.

He adds, “So, don’t ignore such signs. If you experience them regularly, you must consult a cardiologist. Often, these symptoms, like heaviness in the chest, burping, or bloating, can indicate a silent heart attack, especially in elderly women or those with high blood pressure for a long time.”

When should you consult a cardiologist

Dr Bhamri explains that while gas and indigestion are usually harmless, persistent or recurring symptoms should never be overlooked. “Silent heart attacks may not present with the classic severe chest pain. Instead, they can appear as mild discomfort, bloating, or unusual heaviness in the chest. Timely medical evaluation can be life-saving,” he adds.

He advises individuals, particularly those with risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, or a family history of heart disease, to stay alert. Regular check-ups and prompt consultation at the first sign of unusual digestive or chest symptoms can prevent serious complications.

