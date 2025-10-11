Russian cardiologist says cutting out salt can lower blood pressure, shares 7 simple ways to tackle high blood pressure

High blood pressure often develops silently, fueled by everyday habits like excess salt, stress, alcohol, or lack of exercise - yet it can have life-threatening consequences if left unchecked. The good news is that simple, consistent lifestyle changes can make a powerful difference in controlling blood pressure, protecting heart health, and even adding years to your life. Cutting out salt and adding potassium to your diet helps lower blood pressure, according to Dr Yaranov.(Pixabay)

Also Read | Heart transplant surgeon reveals 3 surprising facts about mechanical heart pumps: ‘No swimming or hot tubs…’

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart transplant surgeon, specialising in advanced heart failure, heart transplantation, and mechanical circulatory support, has shared 7 unexpected strategies you can adopt to lower your blood pressure naturally, which are not only easy to incorporate in your lifestyle but are also proven to give results.

In an Instagram video posted on October 10, the cardiologist highlights, “As a cardiologist, I see high blood pressure silently damaging hearts every day. But here’s the truth - you CAN take control before it’s too late!” Here are the changes he recommends:

1. Cut out salt

According to Dr Yaranov, “The American Heart Association recommends keeping sodium below 1,500 mg/day for optimal blood pressure control. Avoid processed foods and cook with fresh ingredients!”

2. DASH diet

Dr Yaranov describes the DASH diet as “Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension," which is packed with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. These food items are clinically proven to lower your blood pressure and improve heart health, according to the cardiologist.

3. Potassium

The cardiac surgeon refers to potassium as the “magic mineral” for its powerful role in supporting heart health and recommends foods naturally rich in it. He elaborates, “Potassium flushes out excess sodium and relaxes blood vessels. Load up on bananas, avocados, spinach, and beans or consider a supplement.” However, he recommends consulting your doctor before adding these items to your diet to prevent triggering underlying complications.

4. Correct exercise

According to Dr Yaranov, not all workouts benefit the heart equally - choosing the right exercises is key to improving heart health and lowering blood pressure. He recommends pairing aerobic exercises like walking, cycling, and swimming, with strength training - aiming for 150 minutes per week - for maximum benefits related to heart health.

5. Stress management

Stress is often called a silent killer for a reason - Dr Yaranov explains that chronic stress can keep blood pressure elevated and strain the heart over time. He advises, “Try deep breathing, meditation, or even just prioritising sleep (7-9 hours!) to bring it down.”

6. Cut out smoking and alcohol

Dr Yaranov warns that drinking and smoking can seriously harm your heart. Excess alcohol raises blood pressure, while smoking damages blood vessels. Cutting back - or quitting - can add years to your life.

Also Read | Cardiologist reveals patient thought his low heart rate was just ‘good fitness’; warns why it is dangerous

7. Take your BP meds

According to the cardiologist, “Sometimes, lifestyle changes aren’t enough - and that’s OK! Blood pressure medications save lives. If your doctor prescribes them, take them as directed.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.