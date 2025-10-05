Cardiologist reveals patient thought his low heart rate was just ‘good fitness’; warns why it is dangerous

Your heart is one of the most important organs of your body. Its main function is to circulate blood throughout your body, bringing oxygen and nutrients to your cells. Therefore, taking care of your heart and being aware of the signs that something may be wrong is essential. While an abnormal heart rhythm with a fast heart rate can range from mild to life-threatening, often people ignore a slow heart rate. (Freepik)

The heart rate is one of those signs. While an abnormal heart rhythm with a fast heart rate can range from mild to life-threatening, often people ignore a slow heart rate, as it isn't always a concern. But, according to Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD, cardiologist, that may not always be the case.

Low heart rate isn't always a good sign

In an Instagram post shared on October 3, Dr Yaranov warned that one shouldn't ignore their low heart rate. Why? He gave an example of a patient and wrote, “He thought his low heart rate was just ‘good fitness’. Then he fainted…Don’t ignore it.”

Is your heart beating too slowly?

According to the cardiologist, if your heart rate is below 50 bpm (beats per minute), it may indicate that your heart’s electrical system isn’t keeping up, and your brain and body may not be receiving the oxygen they need.

Watch for symptoms like:

Dizziness

Fatigue

Fainting

Shortness of breath

Chest pain or confusion

The cardiologist warned that having these symptoms or a low heart rate is not always normal, even if you ‘feel fine.’ He suggested that this could be because of: “Sometimes it’s meds. Sometimes your heart needs help. Sometimes it needs a pacemaker.”

Here’s what to do:

Learn to check your pulse

Don’t brush off symptoms

Talk to your cardiologist

Know your numbers — and your risk

Lastly, he warned, “If you feel faint, short of breath, or have chest pain, call the emergency or your doctor. Your body whispers before it screams. Listen early.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

