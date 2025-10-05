8 best fitness bikes to stay active: Upgrade your home workout & grab best deals on Amazon
Published on: Oct 05, 2025 08:00 am IST
Fitness bikes offer joint-friendly cardio, improve stamina, and support weight control from the comfort of home. Explore top picks chosen for comfort.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Cockatoo Ride-X 7Kg Fly Wheel Spin Bike, Exercise Cycle For Home With Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Gym Cycle For Home Workout|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (Black)-DIY View Details
|
₹9,490
|
|
|
Dolphy Indoor Cycling Bike, Silent Belt Drive Exercise Bike Stationary Bicycle with Steel Flywheel, Adjustable Seat and Handlebar, Heart Rate Monitor LCD Monitor-Red View Details
|
₹10,199
|
|
|
WELCARE Maxpro MP6060 Home Use Recumbent Exercise Bike With 7Kg Fly Wheel, Fit Show App,Adjustable Seat, 8 Level Magnetic Resistance, 120Kgs Max.User Weight And LCD Display View Details
|
₹22,999
|
|
|
PowerMax Fitness BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike/Exercise Bike for Home |Gym Cycle for Workout With Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Non-Slip Pedals | Moving Handles Black Gym Bike, Max user weight 120 KG View Details
|
₹6,399
|
|
|
Sparnod Fitness SSB-11 Spin Bike with 11 kg Heavy-duty Flywheel, LED Display, Pulse Sensor, Silent Belt Drive System, Adjustable Resistance, 4way Adjustable Cushioned Seat, 2way Adjustable Handlebars. View Details
|
₹11,499
|
|
|
Lets Play® Sb-016 Commercial Spin Bike Exercise Cycle For Home Gym Fitness Workout Cardio Training, 25 Kg Flywheel, 50 Level Adjustable Resistance, Silent Belt Drive,150kg User Weight Support View Details
|
₹26,999
|
|
|
91-Durafit Pacer Spin Bike for Home Workout| 6 Kg Fly Wheel | 100 kg Max Weight Capacity | 5 Level Magnetic Resistance | Adjustable Seat | LCD Display View Details
|
₹8,995
|
|
|
Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 7Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home Workouts | Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (LLSBB49, White) View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Reach AB 110 Upright Air Bike with Moving/Stationary Handle | Adjustable Resistance with Cushioned Seat | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Exercise Fitness Cycle | Cardio Equipment Machine | Home Gym Workout View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
FIRST CHOICE FC-110 BST Air Bike Exercise Cycle with Moving or Stationary Handle | with Back Support Seat & Twister | Adjustable Resistance | Fitness Cycle for Home Gym | Weight Capacity 110KG View Details
|
₹6,799
|
|
|
Fitkit by Cult FK7001 Spin Bike with 6Kg Flywheel, LED screen, Adjustable Brake Pad Resistance with Belt Drive System for Fitness at Home Workouts|Max Weight : 110 kg (Black) View Details
|
₹6,599
|
|
View More Products