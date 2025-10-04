Cardiologist with 20 years experience warns ‘every 34 seconds someone in US has heart attack’: Why people miss the signs

According to the data shared by the World Health Organisation (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. An estimated 19.8 million people died from CVDs in 2022, which is approximately 32 percent of all global deaths. Once you uncover the root causes, the body is remarkably capable of healing. Don't delay your visit to the doctor. (Picture credits: Freepik)

Also Read | AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 8 better snacks he recommends his patients to eat instead of potato chips

In an Instagram post shared on October 1, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, MD, cardiologist and functional medicine doctor, shed light on how, despite the alarming rate at which heart diseases claim lives, often the warning signs go unnoticed until it's too late.

‘Every 34 seconds, someone in the US has a heart attack…’

Sharing the post, Dr Bhojraj wrote, “After 20 years in cardiology, I can tell you this: Most people don’t realise their heart is already in danger until it’s too late.”

He also highlighted an alarming report shared by the American Heart Association, that cardiovascular disease claims a life every 34 seconds in the US, and yet, the signs often go unnoticed ‘until an emergency strikes.’

Here’s why

But why does this happen? The cardiologist pointed out that the warning signs of a heart attack often get ignored because:

• Plaque and inflammation quietly narrow the arteries over the years, reducing blood flow.

• Stress hormones like cortisol drive up blood pressure, silently wearing down the heart.

• Everyday symptoms, such as fatigue, chest tightness, and shortness of breath, get brushed off as ‘just stress’ or ‘just ageing.’

He warned that these are some facts that he has ‘seen too often’: “patients who thought their symptoms were minor, only to learn their heart had been signalling distress for years.”

The good news?

According to the cardiologist, though these facts are grim, there is good news, too, which is: “Once you uncover the root causes, the body is remarkably capable of healing. Within weeks to months, blood pressure improves, energy returns, and risk factors can shift in the right direction.” Therefore, never delay consulting your doctor or an expert.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.