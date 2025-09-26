Cardiologist shares the 1 daily habit that doubles your risk of heart attack, stroke, dying from cardiovascular disease

Cannabis or marijuana has gained popularity for its medicinal use over the years. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it is used as a chronic pain relief, particularly for neuropathic pain, and per the Mayo Clinic, for certain forms of epilepsy, nausea and vomiting caused by cancer treatment, and for anorexia, too. Dr Yaranov highlighted how daily usage of cannabis can increase the chances of a heart attack and other cardiovascular diseases. (Freepik)

However, according to Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD, cardiologist, there are certain risks associated with its usage that many still ignore. He pointed out: “We’ve known about the risks of tobacco and alcohol for decades. But somehow, cannabis has escaped the same scrutiny — even as THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) potency has exploded and use skyrockets.”

The daily habit that doubles your heart attack risk

In a September 26 Instagram post, Dr Yaranov highlighted how daily usage of cannabis can increase the chances of a heart attack and other cardiovascular diseases. “A massive new analysis just confirmed what many of us have seen in the clinic,” he highlighted in the post. He listed the potential harm that daily usage of cannabis can cause, and they are:

• Higher risk of heart attacks

• Higher risk of strokes

• Double the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease

He added, “This isn’t about criminalising cannabis. It’s about being honest with the data. If we care about prevention, we have to start asking patients about cannabis use - and treating it like the risk factor it is. Especially in young adults. Especially now.”

Adverse effects of recreational and medical cannabis

According to a January 2021 report published in the Psychopharmacology Bulletin, cannabinoids (a type of chemical in marijuana that causes drug-like effects all through the body, per the National Cancer Institute) impact neuromodulation, as well as dopamine, acetylcholine and norepinephrine release.

Additionally, apart from cardiovascular health risks, cannabis impairs memory in the short run, which becomes more significant with chronic use, and may also be accompanied by poorer effort, slower processing and impaired attention. It is also a risk factor for neurocognitive deficits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.