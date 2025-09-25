Cardiologist shares 5 Indian food habits that could increase your heart attack risk: Skip samosas, jalebis and pickles

As World Heart Day on September 29th approaches, it’s important to discuss a hidden risk in our kitchens: the food we eat. Indian cuisine is renowned for its diverse flavours and numerous dishes. However, some everyday eating habits in this cuisine may raise our risk of heart attacks. We need to be cautious. Here are five everyday Indian food habits that could increase your risk of heart-related issues, prompting us to reconsider our choices for a healthier future. What are five foods cardiologists say not to eat?(Adobe Stock)

What are 5 foods cardiologists say not to eat?

"As a heart doctor, I have seen how harmful certain habits can be. We need to understand these habits and use that knowledge to take better care of our hearts." Dr Anand Kumar Pandey, Senior Director – Cardiology at Max Healthcare, tells Health Shots.

Excessive ghee, butter, and hydrogenated fats (vanaspati)

The danger: Ghee, butter, and hydrogenated fats are commonly used in Indian cooking, offering rich flavours but at a cost to our health. These ingredients are significant sources of saturated and trans fats.

Health risks:

Elevated LDL (bad) cholesterol levels

Decreased HDL (good) cholesterol levels

Increased likelihood of heart disease

Cardiologist's recommendations:

Moderate your use of ghee and butter.

Choose healthier oils, such as olive or canola oil.

Focus on balanced consumption to promote better heart health.

2. Deep-fried foods (pakoras, samosas, puris)

The danger: Deep-fried snacks, such as pakoras, samosas, and puris, are staples in Indian cuisine. However, frequent consumption poses severe health risks.

Health risks:

Development of trans fats and oxidised cholesterol during frying

Excessive calorie intake leading to weight gain

Increased inflammation and risk of heart disease

Cardiologist's recommendations:

Limit deep-fried foods to special occasions.

Embrace healthier cooking techniques such as baking, grilling, or air-frying.

Moderation is important for enjoying these popular snacks while safeguarding your health.

3. High intake of refined carbohydrates and sugary sweets

The danger: From fluffy white rice and refined flour (maida) rotis to an array of mouthwatering sweets, such as gulab jamun and jalebi, our diets often contain excessive amounts of refined carbohydrates and added sugars.

Health risks:

Strong correlations established between high sugar intake and cardiovascular disease

Spikes in blood sugar levels leading to insulin resistance

Cardiologist's recommendations:

Choose whole grains, such as brown rice, millets, and whole wheat flour.

Reduce your intake of sugary beverages and desserts.

Opt for natural sugars found in fruits as a healthier alternative.

4. Excessive salt consumption in pickles, papads, and chutneys

The danger: High-sodium foods are common in Indian meals, particularly in pickles, papads, and chutneys. These can stealthily increase your salt intake.

Health risks:

Elevated sodium levels leading to high blood pressure

Increased risk of heart attacks and strokes

Cardiologist's recommendations:

Be mindful of hidden salts present in processed foods.

Reduce overall salt consumption and use herbs and spices for flavouring.

Keeping sodium levels in check can significantly benefit your heart health.

5. Large portion sizes and irregular meal timings

The danger: The tradition of generous hospitality often leads to massive portion sizes, especially during festivals. Consuming excessive calories in a single meal, especially late at night, can strain your digestive system and put a strain on your heart.

Health risks:

Strain on the cardiovascular system due to large food intakes

Disruptions in metabolism linked to irregular meal timings

Increased risk of weight gain and other related health issues

Cardiologist's recommendations:

Practice mindful eating by paying attention to hunger cues.

Opt for smaller, more frequent meals to maintain weight.

Establish regular meal timings to support optimal metabolic function.

What are some habits to adopt for a healthy heart?

It is important to adapt our cherished food traditions to align with modern health knowledge. Even small changes in daily eating habits can lead to significant improvements in heart health.

This World Heart Day, let’s commit to:

Making informed choices about our diets

Adopting healthier cooking practices

Prioritising cardiovascular well-being

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any questions about a medical condition.)