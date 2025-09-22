Chest pain and shortness of breath? Cardiologist reveals the signs of a reversible condition that ‘mimics’ heart attacks

Are you suffering from chest pain and breathlessness suddenly? While this may raise concerns about a possible heart attack because the symptoms coincide, there's also a temporary heart condition which shows similar symptoms. So all popular symptoms associated with heart attacks may not always be heart attacks. Some symptoms overlap, from chest pain to breathlessness. (Shutterstock)

Dr Rahul Chhabria, Associate Director of Emergency Cardiology at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, told HT Lifestyle in an interview that this condition is called Broken Heart Syndrome, and it is reversible. It is also medically known as stress-induced cardiomyopathy or Takotsubo cardiomyopathy.

How is it different from heart attack?

Heart attack symptoms also include chest pain.

Explaining how it may be confused with a heart attack, he said, “ This is a temporary, reversible heart condition that mimics a heart attack. While the symptoms of Broken Heart Syndrome, such as chest pain and shortness of breath, are similar to those of a heart attack, the underlying causes differ. One of the key features of Broken Heart Syndrome is its rapid onset following extreme stress. ”

He further shared how a heart attack is different from broken heart syndrome. While a heart attack happens when blocked arteries cut off the blood supply to the heart, Broken Heart Syndrome causes the heart muscle to weaken temporarily, making it harder to pump blood, and often occurs without any underlying heart disease.

The condition even carries a Japanese term in its name. Elaborating more about how it originated, he explained about the functions, "The left ventricle, which is responsible for pumping blood, changes shape and resembles a 'takotsubo' (a Japanese octopus trap), which is how the condition got its name. This altered shape reduces the heart’s ability to pump blood effectively, causing a temporary decrease in heart function."

Who does it affect, and what are the other symptoms?

The cardiologist revealed that this condition is seen more in women, especially those over the age of 50. In addition, this condition also occurs as a response to highly, emotionally straining events. He said, “It is often triggered by intense emotional or physical stress, such as the death of a loved one, a breakup, or even extreme anger or excitement. Sometimes it can also be caused by stress of a major medical non-cardiac illness or a major non-cardiac surgery.”

Dr Rahul Chhabria further shared the symptoms which resemble heart failure, “Symptoms mimic of a heart failure patient, like breathlessness, unable to lie down, swelling of legs, palpitations, chest pain.”

Given how the condition originates from stress, the doctor recommended stress regulation, highlighting how emotional stress can adversely affect physical health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.