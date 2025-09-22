Cardiologist explains heart attacks are deadlier in women than men, highlights ‘gender gap’ in heart health

Heart disease is often perceived as a ‘man’s disease,’ but in reality, it is the leading cause of death among women. Yet, many symptoms in women are overlooked, misinterpreted, or misdiagnosed, partly because standard tests and treatments have historically been based on male patterns. From hormonal changes and stress to lifestyle and genetic factors, a wide range of elements influence women’s heart health - making awareness, early detection, and gender-specific care crucial for prevention and survival. Heart disease is often considered as a "man's disease" but it is much more prevalent in women.(Pexel)

Dr. Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart transplant surgeon, specialising in advanced heart failure, heart transplantation, and mechanical circulatory support, working with Baptist Memorial Health care, is raising awareness about women’s heart health, highlighting that heart disease is the leading cause of death among women - yet it remains largely overlooked and underdiagnosed. In an Instagram video shared on September 21, the cardiologist outlines eight facts about women’s heart health and emphasises that many of these risks go unnoticed due to medical ignorance, often resulting in misdiagnoses and preventable deaths. He also talks about symptoms, risk factors and ways to stay healthy.

Prevalence of heart disease fatalities

According to Dr Yaranov, “Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women - yet many still think it’s a “man’s disease.” It’s time to change that!” He also mentions that it is the biggest health concern in women, which is frequently overlooked.

Heart attack symptoms

Dr Yaranov stresses that women usually do not experience the “classic” heart attack symptoms, which are common in men and regarded as the norm. He explains, “Instead of crushing chest pain, many feel nausea, fatigue, dizziness, or shortness of breath - often leading to misdiagnosis.”

Heart attack fatalities

The cardiologist points out that heart attacks can be deadlier in women, as compared to men. He explains, “Women are more likely to die within the first year of a heart attack than men, partly because symptoms go unrecognized or untreated.”

Detecting heart disease

According to the cardiologist, “Plaque builds up differently in women’s arteries, making heart disease harder to detect.” Standard heart disease tests were designed according to the patterns of men, which can be misleading for diagnosing women.

Emotional health

Dr Yaranov highlights the importance of the role of stress and emotional health linked to heart disease in women. He elaborates, “Conditions like anxiety and depression can increase heart risks, but they’re rarely part of heart health conversations.”

Post-menopause risks

Post-menopausal women are more prone to the risk of heart disease. The heart surgeon highlights, “The natural drop in estrogen removes a layer of protection, increasing the chances of high blood pressure, cholesterol, and heart attacks.”

Treatments

Dr Yaranov points out the appalling disparity of receiving life-saving treatments between men and women. “Whether it’s medication, stents, or even CPR, women receive them less often than men - yet they need them just as much,” the cardiologist adds.

Prevention

The doctor stresses that most heart diseases are preventable. He suggests, “A heart-healthy lifestyle, regular check-ups, and listening to your body can make all the difference.”

