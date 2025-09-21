Cardiologist reveals having ‘big heart’ in medical terms is not a compliment but cause for concern: Here's why

While having a ‘big heart’ is often thought of as a compliment in everyday life, in medical terms it can signal serious health complications. An enlarged heart, or cardiomegaly, is usually a sign that the heart is under strain and working harder than it should. Dr Yaranov says that having an enlarged heart is a cause of medical concern.(Unsplash)

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart transplant surgeon, explains the serious medical risks associated with having an enlarged heart. In an Instagram video posted on September 19, the cardiologist outlines why being medically diagnosed with a ‘big heart’ is not a compliment, but a cause for serious concern. He details the underlying conditions that can lead to heart enlargement and explains the methods doctors use to detect the condition.

What does it mean?

According to Dr Yaranov, “In medicine, a “big heart” usually means the heart muscle has changed shape - and that often makes it weaker, not stronger.” The condition is medically termed as cardiomegaly, which refers to an enlarged heart as seen on imaging tests like chest X-rays, as per Mayo Clinic. This, in itself, is not a disease, but a condition resulting from other underlying heart complications. When the heart weakens - due to multiple conditions including failure - the muscles start to enlarge, making the heart muscles work harder to pump blood to the rest of the body, causing strain on the organ.

Heart conditions leading to enlarged heart

Dr Yaranov outlines two possible medical conditions that can potentially lead to an enlarged heart.

Hypertrophy

This is a heart condition where the walls of the heart thicken, making it harder to pump blood. According to the cardiologist, “The walls get too thick, often from high blood pressure or valve disease. It looks powerful, but it’s stiff and can’t relax.”

Dilation

In this condition, the heart chambers, especially the ventricles enlarge and weaken, making it hard to pump blood. Dr Yaranov states, “The chambers stretch out, often from long-standing stress on the heart. It looks big, but the pump gets weak.”

Detection

Dr Yaranov mentions four ways to detect an enlarged heart. It can be seen on X-ray scans, measured with echocardiograms, while the heart size and function can be checked through MRIs or CT scans. He also highlights that having an enlarged heart puts extra pressure on the organ, which can often lead to failure.

