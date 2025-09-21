Orthopaedic surgeon shares 8 everyday habits that put your lungs, heart and other organs at risk: ‘Loud music over…’
Many of the habits we consider harmless in our daily routines can quietly take a serious toll on our bodies over time. Dr Manan Vora, an orthopaedic surgeon, shares in his September 18 Instagram post, the silent habits that can harm your organs and offers guidance on what to watch out for to stay healthy.
Let's take a look at his recommendations
1. Lungs – mouth breathing
"Mouth breathing dries out airways and increases risk of infections," says Dr Manan. Over time, this can make you more prone to respiratory issues and lower your oxygen efficiency.
2. Heart – sitting for long periods
Spending hours seated without moving slows blood circulation and puts extra stress on your heart. Dr Manan advises taking short breaks to stretch or walk every hour.
3. Eyes – rubbing your eyes
Rubbing your eyes might feel comforting, but it can scratch the cornea and introduce germs. According to Dr Manan, this increases the risk of long-term vision problems.
4. Stomach – eating too fast or overeating
"Overeating or eating too quickly can upset digestion," he warns. Taking time to chew food properly and eating smaller portions helps your stomach process meals efficiently.
5. Liver – heavy late-night meals
Late-night feasts put a burden on your liver and can slow down metabolism. Dr. Manan suggests finishing dinner at least 2–3 hours before bed to give your liver time to process food.
6. Kidneys – dehydration
Not drinking enough water can strain your kidneys and increase the risk of stones. He advises maintaining consistent hydration throughout the day to support kidney function.
7. Brain – constant multitasking
Multitasking may seem productive, but it reduces focus and weakens memory over time. According to Dr Manan, dedicating attention to one task at a time improves cognitive performance.
8. Ears – exposure to loud music
Loud music over extended periods can lead to permanent hearing loss. Dr Manan recommends keeping the volume moderate and taking breaks to protect your ears.
Being mindful of these everyday habits and making small adjustments can help protect your organs and improve overall health.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
