Cardiologist explains which is the most dangerous room in your house: 'Thousands of people faint or even die...'

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist, has highlighted the bathroom as a potentially hazardous space due to the risk of fainting or even death while using the toilet. Dr Yaranov took to Instagram on September 8 to share his thoughts on 'the silent danger hiding in your bathroom'. He even called it 'the most dangerous room in your house'. Also read | Cardiologist shares real reasons even fit and sporty people suffer heart attacks, sudden cardiac arrest during workout Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist, said that every year, thousands of people faint or even die while on the toilet. Here’s why.(Shutterstock)

What are the risks associated with bathroom?

The cardiologist said, “You think it ('the most dangerous room in your house') is the kitchen with the knives… or the garage with the tools. But for some people — it’s the bathroom.” He added: “Have you ever felt light-headed or dizzy in the bathroom? You’re not alone.”

According to Dr Yaranov, straining during constipation can trigger the valsalva maneuver, which involves holding one's breath and pushing. This action can lead to increased chest pressure, reduced blood flow to the heart, decreased blood pressure, and ultimately, a lack of oxygen to the brain.

Higher risk for people with pre-existing medical conditions

Dr Yaranov explained: “Every year, thousands of people faint… or even die… while on the toilet. Here’s why: Straining during constipation triggers the valsalva maneuver — you hold your breath and push. That spikes the pressure in your chest, slows blood flow back to your heart, drops your blood pressure, and cuts oxygen to your brain.”

He said people with heart disease, arrhythmias, or those taking high doses of heart failure medications are at a higher risk, “If you have heart disease, arrhythmias, or you’re on high doses of heart failure meds that already lower your BP, you’re at much higher risk,” Dr Yaranov said.

Are there any preventive strategies?

He concluded: “Fix the cause: fibre, hydration, daily movement, and stool softeners if needed. Don’t ignore chronic constipation — it’s not just uncomfortable, it can be dangerous.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.