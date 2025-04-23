Menu Explore
Feeling dizzy or nails breaking easily? Common signs of mineral deficiencies you should know before it's too late

ByAdrija Dey
Apr 23, 2025 01:52 PM IST

It's easy to dismiss mineral deficiencies as they appear common. But before your health worsens, it's time you check these. 

Minerals are vital nutrients your body requires for essential functions. They cover a very wide spectrum in how they regulate your entire wellbeing, from keeping your bones strong to influencing your everyday cravings. Veggies and fruits do include these minerals in their nutritional profiles, along with other nutrients like fibre, carbs and proteins. But, it's also important to understand the deficiencies, and when you need to add more foods rich in a particular mineral or take supplements to increase the mineral levels in your body.

Mineral deficiencies affect your body more than you realize, from chronic fatigue to feeling woozy. (Shutterstock)
Mineral deficiencies affect your body more than you realize, from chronic fatigue to feeling woozy. (Shutterstock)

Your body subtly tells you about these deficiencies. Many may brush it off as the common signs overlap with other causes like regular stress, but it's time you listened to these cues and addressed the deficiencies.

Dietician Jess Bippen took to Instagram on April 22 to reveal some common signs that may indicate mineral like calcium, deficiency.

Here's the entire guide she shared, narrowing down on each of the common minerals like potassium, calcium, sodium and more.

Common signs of low minerals:

Mineral deficiencies manifest in signs that you may misinterpret as physical exhaustion or stress. But these signs shared by Jess reveal the common overarching signs of mineral deficiencies:

  • Chronic fatigue or energy crashes
  • Dizziness or lightheadedness
  • Headaches or migraines
  • Cravings for salty or sweet foods
  • Irritability or mood swings
  • low appetite or restless legs
  • Trouble sleeping
  • Brain fog
  • Heart palpitations or racing thoughts
  • Feeling or looking puffy

Now that you are aware of the common signs, it’s time to get into the details and understand how each mineral deficiency shows up in your body. This will help you better identify the deficiency.

Here's the rest of the guide Jess shared for each mineral:

Sodium

Dizziness is common when you have low sodium level.(Shutterstock)
Dizziness is common when you have low sodium level.(Shutterstock)

Regulates:

  • Fluid balance
  • Blood pressure
  • Nerve signalling.

Signs when it's low:

  • Headaches
  • Dizziness when standing
  • Low blood pressure
  • Nausea
  • Weakness during workouts

Support with:

  • Sea salt or pink salt (add to meals and water)
  • Bone broth
  • Salted lemon water
  • Adrenal cocktails

Potassium

Bananas and oranges boost potassium.(Shutterstock)
Bananas and oranges boost potassium.(Shutterstock)

Regulates:

  • Muscle function
  • Blood pressure
  • Electrolyte balance

Signs when it's low:

  • Muscle cramps
  • Constipation
  • Fatigue
  • Heart palpitations
  • Sugar cravings

Support with:

  • Coconut water
  • Avocados
  • White potatoes and sweet potatoes
  • Oranges and bananas
  • Spinach

Magnesium

If you get more cramps during your periods, low magnesium may be one of the reasons.(Shutterstock)
If you get more cramps during your periods, low magnesium may be one of the reasons.(Shutterstock)

Regulates:

  • Stress response
  • Sleep
  • Blood sugar
  • Digestion

Signs when it's low:

  • PMS or cramps
  • Insomnia
  • Anxiety or irritability
  • Constipation
  • Twitchy muscles or restless legs

Support with:

  • Pumpkin seeds
  • Dark chocolate
  • Almonds, cashews
  • Leafy greens
  • Epsom salt baths or magnesium spray

Calcium

If your nails break easily, that means you have calcium deficiency. (Shutterstock)
If your nails break easily, that means you have calcium deficiency. (Shutterstock)

Regulates:

  • Hormone release
  • Nerve conduction
  • Muscle contraction

Signs when it's low:

  • Brittle nails
  • Weak hair
  • Numbness or tingling in fingers
  • Irregular periods
  • Bone loss

Support with

  • Sardines (bones included)
  • Collard greens
  • Tahini
  • Almonds
  • Grass-fed dairy
  • Mineral-rich spring water

ALSO READ: 5 foods to improve copper intake through your diet

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

