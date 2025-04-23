Feeling dizzy or nails breaking easily? Common signs of mineral deficiencies you should know before it's too late

Minerals are vital nutrients your body requires for essential functions. They cover a very wide spectrum in how they regulate your entire wellbeing, from keeping your bones strong to influencing your everyday cravings. Veggies and fruits do include these minerals in their nutritional profiles, along with other nutrients like fibre, carbs and proteins. But, it's also important to understand the deficiencies, and when you need to add more foods rich in a particular mineral or take supplements to increase the mineral levels in your body. Mineral deficiencies affect your body more than you realize, from chronic fatigue to feeling woozy. (Shutterstock)

Your body subtly tells you about these deficiencies. Many may brush it off as the common signs overlap with other causes like regular stress, but it's time you listened to these cues and addressed the deficiencies.

Dietician Jess Bippen took to Instagram on April 22 to reveal some common signs that may indicate mineral like calcium, deficiency.

Here's the entire guide she shared, narrowing down on each of the common minerals like potassium, calcium, sodium and more.

Common signs of low minerals:

Mineral deficiencies manifest in signs that you may misinterpret as physical exhaustion or stress. But these signs shared by Jess reveal the common overarching signs of mineral deficiencies:

Chronic fatigue or energy crashes

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Headaches or migraines

Cravings for salty or sweet foods

Irritability or mood swings

low appetite or restless legs

Trouble sleeping

Brain fog

Heart palpitations or racing thoughts

Feeling or looking puffy

Now that you are aware of the common signs, it’s time to get into the details and understand how each mineral deficiency shows up in your body. This will help you better identify the deficiency.

Here's the rest of the guide Jess shared for each mineral:



Sodium

Dizziness is common when you have low sodium level.(Shutterstock)

Regulates:

Fluid balance

Blood pressure

Nerve signalling.

Signs when it's low:

Headaches

Dizziness when standing

Low blood pressure

Nausea

Weakness during workouts

Support with:

Sea salt or pink salt (add to meals and water)

Bone broth

Salted lemon water

Adrenal cocktails

Potassium

Bananas and oranges boost potassium.(Shutterstock)

Regulates:

Muscle function

Blood pressure

Electrolyte balance

Signs when it's low:

Muscle cramps

Constipation

Fatigue

Heart palpitations

Sugar cravings

Support with:

Coconut water

Avocados

White potatoes and sweet potatoes

Oranges and bananas

Spinach

Magnesium

If you get more cramps during your periods, low magnesium may be one of the reasons.(Shutterstock)

Regulates:

Stress response

Sleep

Blood sugar

Digestion

Signs when it's low:

PMS or cramps

Insomnia

Anxiety or irritability

Constipation

Twitchy muscles or restless legs

Support with:

Pumpkin seeds

Dark chocolate

Almonds, cashews

Leafy greens

Epsom salt baths or magnesium spray

Calcium

If your nails break easily, that means you have calcium deficiency. (Shutterstock)

Regulates:

Hormone release

Nerve conduction

Muscle contraction

Signs when it's low:

Brittle nails

Weak hair

Numbness or tingling in fingers

Irregular periods

Bone loss

Support with

Sardines (bones included)

Collard greens

Tahini

Almonds

Grass-fed dairy

Mineral-rich spring water

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.