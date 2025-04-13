Reduced focus and frequent low mood? Dietician recommends these 7 nutrients for daily diet

Our brain health is directly linked to our diet. A healthy, balanced diet helps in reducing brain fog, improving focus and attention and boosting mood. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Amreen Qureshi, nutritionist and founder of Ask a Dietitian Diet Clinic said, “Poor eating habits and nutritional deficiencies can trigger anxiety, fatigue, and low mood. A balanced diet, rich in essential nutrients and natural plant compounds (phytochemicals), supports not only our physical health but also emotional well-being.” Also read | Chia seeds to dark chocolate, doctor says eat these 6 healthy superfoods to boost your brain, memory and focus A healthy, balanced diet helps in reducing brain fog, improving focus and attention and boosting mood.(Shutterstock)

Add these nutrients to daily diet for better brain health:

Omega-3 fatty acids: Found in fatty fish, chia seeds, flaxseeds, walnuts, and almonds, Omega-3 fatty acids are rich in DHA and EPA, which are vital for brain cell structure and communication. They help reduce inflammation and support better brain function.

Magnesium: Found in dark chocolate, nuts, and green leafy vegetables, magnesium has a calming effect on the brain and helps regulate the nervous system.

Vitamin D: Known as the sunshine vitamin, it is made in the skin with sunlight exposure. Vitamin D helps in the production of serotonin and dopamine, two key mood-balancing chemicals in the brain. Low levels of Vitamin D is linked to depression.

Iron: It is needed to carry oxygen in the blood. A lack of iron lowers stamina and affects memory and focus. Foods like red meat, amaranth leaves, and moringa are rich sources of iron.

Tryptophan: An amino acid found in milk, dairy, bananas, almonds, peanuts, and soy, it helps produce serotonin and melatonin, which regulate mood and sleep.

Blue and purple foods: Blueberries, jamun, purple cabbage, and grapes contain anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants that protect brain cells, enhance memory, and slow cognitive aging.

B vitamins: Especially folate and vitamin B12 (cyanocobalamin) are essential for production of neurotransmitters. These vitamins support overall brain health and reduce the risk of mood disorders.

