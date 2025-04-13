Reduced focus and frequent low mood? Dietician recommends these 7 nutrients for daily diet
From iron to magnesium to Vitamin D, know the nutrients that can help boost mood and improve brain health.
Our brain health is directly linked to our diet. A healthy, balanced diet helps in reducing brain fog, improving focus and attention and boosting mood. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Amreen Qureshi, nutritionist and founder of Ask a Dietitian Diet Clinic said, “Poor eating habits and nutritional deficiencies can trigger anxiety, fatigue, and low mood. A balanced diet, rich in essential nutrients and natural plant compounds (phytochemicals), supports not only our physical health but also emotional well-being.” Also read | Chia seeds to dark chocolate, doctor says eat these 6 healthy superfoods to boost your brain, memory and focus
Add these nutrients to daily diet for better brain health:
Omega-3 fatty acids: Found in fatty fish, chia seeds, flaxseeds, walnuts, and almonds, Omega-3 fatty acids are rich in DHA and EPA, which are vital for brain cell structure and communication. They help reduce inflammation and support better brain function.
Magnesium: Found in dark chocolate, nuts, and green leafy vegetables, magnesium has a calming effect on the brain and helps regulate the nervous system.
Vitamin D: Known as the sunshine vitamin, it is made in the skin with sunlight exposure. Vitamin D helps in the production of serotonin and dopamine, two key mood-balancing chemicals in the brain. Low levels of Vitamin D is linked to depression. Also read | Your brain's new best friend is hiding in the kitchen: It's the MIND diet; know what it is
Iron: It is needed to carry oxygen in the blood. A lack of iron lowers stamina and affects memory and focus. Foods like red meat, amaranth leaves, and moringa are rich sources of iron.
Tryptophan: An amino acid found in milk, dairy, bananas, almonds, peanuts, and soy, it helps produce serotonin and melatonin, which regulate mood and sleep.
Blue and purple foods: Blueberries, jamun, purple cabbage, and grapes contain anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants that protect brain cells, enhance memory, and slow cognitive aging.
B vitamins: Especially folate and vitamin B12 (cyanocobalamin) are essential for production of neurotransmitters. These vitamins support overall brain health and reduce the risk of mood disorders. Also read | 5 food items to improve your mood, brain and mental health: Nutritionist recommends
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
