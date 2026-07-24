Spectator by Seema Goswami: A special turn-down service

But with every passing year, the stuff that I simply can’t engage with increases in leaps and bounds. Here is just a short summary of some things that I have dropped from my to-do list. And, honestly, it has made my life much easier and better.

I have written earlier in this space how age has turned me from an inveterate people pleaser to someone who simply can’t be bothered. No longer do I try to lubricate conversations at parties when there is a lull in proceedings. No longer do I say yes when I really want to say no. And no longer do I accept invitations out of a sense of duty rather than the prospect of enjoyment.

Dinner parties that have more than 50 people in attendance are no longer for me. I find it excruciating to circulate among folks, with most of whom I have just a passing acquaintance, making strained small talk, while looking around wildly for some friend to rescue me. I would much rather attend an evening with five or six couples, all of whom are good friends, and have some meaningful conversations that go beyond, “And where did you go for the summer?”

Ditto, dinner and lunch buffets. If I am invited to an event at which the food is going to be laid out on buffet tables, I either decline politely or – if I have no choice but to attend – eat my dinner before heading out. The very thought of queueing up at trestle tables to fill my plate and then balance it precariously on my lap while I try to eat, is enough to make starvation seem preferable.

Group holidays, involving either friends or family, are another non-negotiable. It is my idea of hell to go on vacation with a bunch of other people and have to constantly juggle my plans so that they fit in with the group. The only person I am happy to holiday with is my husband – and I am no longer shy about making that clear.