Clues in the baggage: Why we’re drawn to damaged detectives

What do Mona Singh’s character in Kohrra 2, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s in The Buckingham Murders, Saif Ali Khan’s in Sacred Games, Matthew Goode’s in Dept. Q, and Kim Da-mi’s in the Korean show Nine Puzzles have in common? Different countries, different crimes, different personalities. Yet they’re all standing at the same gate lugging the excess baggage of their own backstories. Nearly every crime show or film these days – Officer on Duty (Malyalam), City of Shadows (Spanish), Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole (Norwegian), The Glass Dome (Swedish), Brown (Hindi) – features some kind of Defective Detective. The troubled, dysfunctional investigator’s flaws help crack the case, but the job is never enough to heal the scars. Our investigator must stay broken for the next puzzle.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character in The Buckingham Murders was dealing with her own demons.

While the term was coined in 1911 as a parody by Stephen Leacock, the trope itself was birthed in late-19th-century fiction. Edgar Allan Poe’s C Auguste Dupin was socially withdrawn but intellectually flawless. When Arthur Conan Doyle introduced Sherlock Holmes in 1887, he added cocaine use and social awkwardness, but these were treated as side-effects of genius rather than crippling flaws. Until 1929, British detective fiction was largely straightforward: Wealthy, aristocratic sleuths solved bloodless puzzles in country estates – a kind of Knives Out, with no knives actually drawn. But after World War I and the Great Depression, crime-solving got a little dirty via hard-boiled crime fiction. Dashiell Hammett had worked as a detective and witnessed corruption firsthand, shaping his world-weary Sam Spade in The Maltese Falcon. Raymond Chandler turned to writing after losing his job during the Depression, giving rise to the lonely, hard-drinking Philip Marlowe in The Big Sleep. In a world scarred by war, unemployment and institutional distrust, these new, cynical characters fit right in. “Society itself is full of people carrying personal burdens, and often their work becomes the one area where they can find meaning,” says US-based film reviewer Ajitesh Pathak.

Sherlock Holmes, who hit bookshelves in 1887, was initially a social awkward cocaine user.

The formula persists because it works. We know that procedurals take forever, that caseloads pile up, that unsolved cases means justice denied. No one comes away unscathed. So, even fictional detectives find that personal demons sneak into the workday (Mona Singh’s character in Kohrra 2 wasn’t just grieving a child, she was literally holding her marriage together by its last threads). For whodunnits, a flawed investigator seems somehow more real, more grounded. It’s the cost of the dirty job. Defective Detectives do especially well in the streaming era. “In long format, you get time to delve into their personal lives and character arcs more,” says Randeep Jha, director of Netflix shows Kohrra (Season 1) and Trial By Fire and the film Halahal. When the lead investigator on the case has a lot going on, the external chaos of the crime mirrors their internal war, adding to the drama.

In shows such as Sacred Games, the external chaos of the crime mirrors the investigator’s internal war.