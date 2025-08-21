NHS surgeon explains why he eats 50 gram fibre a day: Just 1 high fibre meal can immediately shift your...

High-fibre meal can shift your gut microbiome

He explained that over a week, individuals might notice improvements in digestive symptoms like bloating. Furthermore, consistent high-fibre consumption over several weeks can positively impact mood and skin health through the gut-brain and gut-skin axes, respectively. In the long term, spanning months and years, a high-fibre diet can contribute significantly to metabolic health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as bowel cancer, heart disease, and dementia, the doctor shared.

He said: “Why am I eating 50 grams of fibre a day? The thing with fibre, we've had studies that show that your gut microbiome can adapt and take advantage of fibre in as little as 24 to 48 hours. They've done studies where they've compared low fibre and high fibre diets, and you see a spike at 24 to 48 hours where beneficial bacterial species start to spike. So even if you can't feel the benefits of a higher fibre intake, if you go and eat a high-fibre meal right now, there is something happening invisible inside your body on a microbiome level, on a microscopic level.”

What happens to your body if you start having more fibre

Dr Rajan added, “And then over a week, you might start to see improvements in bloating regularity. Over a few weeks, you might just start seeing improvements in mood via the gut-brain axis, clarity in the skin, gut-skin axis. Over months and years, you then start to see those huge changes in metabolic health and risk reduction from chronic disease, such as bowel cancer, heart disease, dementia risk, and a ton more.”

To increase your fibre intake, focus on consuming more whole foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, and whole grains. Start slowly and gradually increase your intake to avoid bloating or cramping. Click here to learn how you can make your fibre intake more diverse with 12 foods that aren't green vegetables.

