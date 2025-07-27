Look beyond salads for fibre: Gastroenterologist suggests top 10 high fibre foods you should include in your diet

Fibre may be best known for its ability to prevent or relieve constipation. But foods that are rich in fibre can have other good effects as well, ranging from aiding weight loss, lowering the risk of heart disease and some types of cancer, helping maintain weight, and more. When it comes to fibre intake, we limit ourselves to salads when there is a world of options available in our kitchens. Check out the list. (Shutterstock)

However, often, when it comes to fibre intake, we limit ourselves to salads when there is a world of options available in our kitchens. In an Instagram post shared on July 25, Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, board-certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford, shared the top 10 high-fibre foods that go beyond salads. Let's find out what they are:

Top 10 high fibre foods suggested by a gastroenterologist

Here are the top 10 foods Dr Sethi recommended:

Lentils Chickpeas Roasted chanas Tempeh Sabja seeds (basil seeds) Psyllium Husk Barley Oats Okra or bhindi (lady finger) Figs (dried or fresh)

How much fibre should you consume?

According to the American Heart Association Eating Plan, eating a variety of fibre sources is the key to good health. Total dietary fibre intake should be 25 to 30 grams a day from whole foods, not supplements. Currently, dietary fibre intakes among adults in the United States average about 15 grams a day. That's about half the recommended amount.

Meanwhile, Indians consume just 15 grams of it when the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommends a daily fibre intake of 25-40 grams for adults: around 25 grams for women and around 38 grams for men.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.