Gastroenterologist shares 4 bowel cancer symptoms to look out for: Persistent bloating to night sweats

Colon cancer is a growth of cells that begins in a part of the large intestine called the colon. Also known as colorectal cancer, bowel cancer, or rectal cancer, if not detected or treated, it may spread to other areas of your body. In a post shared on July 26, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, shared his insights on bowel cancer symptoms to look out for. Persistent bloating can signal bowel cancer when tumours partially block the intestine, causing gas and waste to build up. (Freepik)

Bowel cancer symptoms

The gastroenterologist, who goes by @thestomachdoc on Instagram, listed 4 symptoms of bowel cancer and the reason why keeping an eye out for them matters. Let's find out the symptoms the expert shared:

1. Bloating

Persistent bloating can signal bowel cancer when tumours partially block the intestine, causing gas and waste to build up. This creates uncomfortable swelling that doesn’t improve with usual remedies like dietary changes or over-the-counter medications.

2. Night sweats

Night sweats occur in bowel cancer because tumours trigger inflammatory responses that disrupt your body’s temperature regulation. Cancer cells release substances that cause fever and sweating as your immune system works overtime to fight the disease.

3. Fatigue or unplanned day naps

Cancer-related fatigue happens because bowel tumours often cause internal bleeding, leading to anaemia and reduced oxygen delivery to your tissues. This overwhelming exhaustion doesn’t improve with rest and is different from normal tiredness because your body diverts energy to fight the cancer.

4. Blood in Stool

Blood appears in stool when fragile tumours in the colon or rectum bleed as waste passes by during bowel movements. This bleeding can be bright red (lower colon) or dark and tarry (higher up), and should always be evaluated by a doctor immediately.

Who is affected by colon cancer?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, colon cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in people in the US. Though colon cancer typically affects people aged 50 and older, over the past 15 years, the number of people aged 20 to 49 with colon cancer has increased by about 1.5 percent each year.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.