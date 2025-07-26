Surgeon explains how eating too fast can lead to bloating, poor digestion and overeating: ‘The speed at which you eat…’

From increased bloating to higher risks of obesity, eating too fast might be doing more harm than you realise. In his July 24 Instagram post, Dr Karan Rajan, an NHS surgeon and health content creator, explains how the speed at which you have your meals can impact your body and why taking your time might be the healthier choice. (Also read: NHS surgeon suggests easy ways to add 30 g fibre in your daily diet with fruits, veggies, nuts, seeds, legumes and more ) Surgeon highlights dangers of eating too quickly for gut health. (Freepik)

What happens when you eat too fast

"When you inhale your food like it's an Olympic sport, a few sneaky things happen," NHS surgeon Dr Rajan warns in his caption. Here's what he says goes wrong when you eat too fast:

Dr Rajan explains in the video, "The speed at which you eat has a significant impact on your overall gut health. When you eat too fast, you can override multiple physiological mechanisms designed to optimise digestion. It all begins in the mouth, where the enzyme amylase starts breaking down carbohydrates."

He adds, "If you're speed-running your lasagna and not chewing properly, food can reach your intestine in larger chunks. This gives your gut bacteria more undigested carbohydrates to work with, leading to excessive gas production. Plus, the more you chew, the better you support enzymatic digestion, which helps your system function more efficiently."

Why should you slow down and chew more

You skip the cephalic phase, which is the brain's way of prepping your body for digestion. As a result, fewer digestive enzymes and stomach acid are released.

Your gut gets overwhelmed because nutrients arrive before the system is ready and primed to deal with them.

Ghrelin (your hunger hormone) stays high, while satiety hormones like GLP-1 and PYY lag behind, so you end up feeling less full and more snacky later.

"So the next time you eat, slow it down. Chew. Taste. Pretend you're at a Michelin-starred restaurant, not starring in an episode of Man vs Food," says Dr Rajan.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.