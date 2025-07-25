Gastroenterologist explains dangers of chronic acid reflux, shares 10 tips to reduce it: Lose weight, don't smoke

Is your mealtime triggering a sense of dread for you, because of the uncomfortable sensation that follows? After having a heavy meal, the tight fullness in the abdomen along with a burning sensation in the throat and chest happens to a lot of people. But when this is allowed to persist, it may turn into something more serious, like GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease). Acid reflux happens once in a while after a meal, not very serious, but when it occurs on a daily basis, then proper care needs to be taken. Acid reflux usually feels like a sour taste in the mouth with burning in the throat. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: More than acid reflux? Doctor says how to spot hiatus hernia and how to treat

Dr Piyush Ranjan, DM gastroenterology, senior consultant and co-chairperson, department of gastroenterology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle what happens when acid reflux, which is a symptom, progresses into a chronic condition like GERD, and why it shouldn't be ignored.

First up, he shared a basic breakdown on what acid reflux is and just how common it has become nowadays. “Acid Reflux is one of the most common disorders of the digestive tract. 1 in 10 people get acid reflux almost every day. All of us have experienced this at some point of time in our lives. This condition occurs when the contents of our stomach, including acid, push back up into our oesophagus (food pipe). Long-term consumption of rich, greasy, spicy, non-veg food and oily food leads to acid reflux.”

How is GERD different from acid reflux?

Since acid reflux happens very often whenever someone eats a heavy meal, many people brush it off and simply pop in some antacids for quick relief. But if eating habits are not changed to address the problem of acid reflux, then it slowly becomes GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease), which is chronic.

Clarifying the differences and pointing out the risk factors of GERD, the gastroenterologist elaborated, “GERD is the chronic, more severe form of acid reflux. This can be really dangerous because it can actually cause damage to the lining of the oesophagus. Unhealthy lifestyle habits such as not eating breakfast on time or eating a late breakfast, eating late dinners, or having a large amount of gap between meals, excessive smoking and taking alcohol can cause it. Certain conditions, like obesity, hernia, may also increase the risk of GERD.”

Heartburn is a symptom of acid reflux- which is a burning sensation in the chest.(Shutterstock)

Heartburn is also a common symptom of GERD. Dr Rajan described the sensation of heartburn and said, “Heartburn (burning sensation in the chest bone) is the most common symptom of GERD. People suffering from condition can also present symptoms such as bitter or sour taste in the mouth due to reflux of stomach contents, excessive salivation, extra esophageal manifestation, a sensation of lump in the throat, feeling nausea after you had a meal, regurgitation of food or sour liquid, loss of appetite, burping, bloating, stomach discomfort, upper abdominal pain, asthma, chest symptoms and dental problems. ”

While on the surface acid reflux may seem manageable, certain symptoms should never be ignored, as Dr Ranjan noted, “Alarming symptoms are weight loss, chest pain, dysphagia (difficulty in swallowing) and blood in vomiting. If any of these are alarming symptoms, the patient needs prompt evaluation by endoscopy."

Dr Ranjan further emphasised what happens if it is left untreated for long. "If the symptoms occur more than three times a week, then it becomes GERD, as long-standing GERD can lead to erosive esophagitis, which is the inflammation that damages the tube running from the throat to the stomach. Barrett's oesophagus may arise and increase the risk of oesophageal cancer. If the condition is not managed by medicines, surgical options can also be considered,” he concluded.

10 tips to reduce acid reflux

Certain lifestyle changes help in reducing acid reflux, and in turn, when this is controlled chances of acid reflux becoming chronic and turning GERD are significantly less.

Dr Ranjan listed 10 tips to help reduce incidences of acid reflux:

Small meals instead of heavy ones: Have small meals every four hours small meals, avoid every meal at a time. Break your meals up into small meals over the course of the day Meal and bedtime gap: There should be a gap of at least 3 to 4 hours between your dinner food intake and sleep time. Head angle when sleeping: During sleep, keep your head elevated for at least 35 to 45 degrees Correct sleep position: Try to sleep on your left lateral side as if you were sleeping on the left side, stomach being on the left side for most people would allow gravity to keep the acid that is produced in the stomach to remain in the stomach, reducing the chances of getting acid reflux Reduce weight: Maintain a healthy body weight-Pregnant women, people who are overweight or obese, can actually be more susceptible to GERD, so weight does matter. Avoid certain drinks: Refrain from consuming alcohol, Sodas, carbonated beverages, lemon water, pineapple, oranges, apple cider vinegar, mint, honey, coffee, chocolate and teas. These are all things that can increase stomach pressure and make symptoms worse as well. Say no to spicy and fried foods: Avoid fatty foods, spicy foods, deep-fried foods, and excessive sweets. Don't smoke: Don’t smoke, as it can really worsen the symptoms of GERD. Eat slow: Eat food slowly and chew it thoroughly. Avoid wearing tight belts: Don’t wear tight belts around your waist as it puts pressure on the stomach or tummy and causes the acid to come up and hit the food pipe, worsening acid reflux.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.