AIIMS gut doctor shares 'No 1 tip to reduce acid reflux': Are caffeine, spicy food, mint chewing gum safe for you?

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at Harvard and Stanford in the US and AIIMS in India, shared some tips to help reduce acid reflux. In a 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meghraj Ingle, director and senior consultant, gastroenterology, Gleneagles Hospitals, Parel Mumbai, shared that acid reflux is seen when stomach acid moves up into one’s esophagus, leading to symptoms such as heartburn. Also read | Dietitian shares 5 ideal meal timings and 4 foods to avoid to prevent acid reflux If you experience acid reflux symptoms, you may want to consider alternative gum flavours with mint. (Freepik)

How to deal with acid reflux?

In his Instagram post on July 15, Dr Sethi shared his 'No. 1 tip to reduce acid reflux', which included avoiding common trigger foods, such as citrus fruits, spicy foods. According to the gastroenterologist, you could also reduce symptoms of acid reflux by eating smaller, more frequent meals.

He further suggested you limit caffeine, which can also relax the lower oesophagal sphincter and worsen acid reflux symptoms. Some natural remedies that may help alleviate acid reflux symptoms include ginger or chamomile tea, he added.

In his caption, Dr Sethi wrote, “No. 1 tip to reduce acid reflux from a gastroenterologist.” In the post he shared, Dr Sethi said, “Avoid citrus fruits and spicy foods. Eat smaller, more frequent meals, and make dinner your lightest. Skip mint-flavoured gum (It can relax the lower oesophageal sphincter). Stay hydrated with water, not soda or caffeine. Try ginger or chamomile tea to soothe symptoms.”

What are the symptoms of acid reflux?

Dr Meghraj Ingle earlier told HT Lifestyle that the symptoms of acid reflux are nausea, chest pain, sore throat, burning sensation, headache, sour taste of the acid in the mouth, stomach cramping and pain, chronic coughing, shortness of breath and wheezing.

As for the treatment, Dr Ingle advised, “One has to savour each bite, chew the food properly and also recognise the hunger cues. Doing so can help to keep an eye on food consumption, allowing for better digestion, and even fostering a deeper connection with food that can reduce overeating. Remember, overeating causes acid reflux. Even probiotics help manage acid reflux. Probiotics and fermented foods restore digestive balance and improve the gut microbiome.”

He added, “Opt for yoghurt, kimchi, or kombucha to be able to ensure smooth gastrointestinal function. Stress is also a cause of acid reflux. Hence, stress reduction through yoga or meditation can help you to prevent acid reflux. Exercise daily, avoid acidic foods such as onions, tomatoes, and spicy food, eat smaller meals, refrain from wearing tight clothes, quit smoking and alcohol, and do not sleep immediately after eating. Follow these vital tips and you will surely be able to manage acid reflux.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.