Not having dahi or kimchi? Doctor reveals why you must have natural probiotics; shares 4 facts about gut health

Dr Kunal Sood, a physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, took to Instagram on May 26 to share a list of foods that can support gut health, boost immunity, and potentially alleviate symptoms of certain digestive disorders. Also read | Should you eat traditional Indian dahi or Greek yoghurt? Dietician shares which is better for vegetarians Curd, also known as yogurt, is a rich source of live cultures of beneficial bacteria, supporting gut health. (Unsplash)

According to him, incorporating fermented foods into your diet – from Kimchi, Korean fermented vegetable dish containing probiotics to curd (dahi) or yoghurt that contains live cultures of beneficial bacteria – can be a delicious way to promote overall well-being.

Dr Sood said, “Your gut is home to trillions of microbes — and the choices you make every day shape how well they work for you.” He went on to list four things you should know to maintain good gut health:

Artificial sweeteners can alter your microbiome

Dr Sood said: “Sweeteners like sucralose and saccharin have been shown to disrupt the balance of gut bacteria, sometimes reducing diversity or promoting glucose intolerance. Not everyone is affected the same way, but it's something to watch if you're using them daily.”

Fermented foods = natural probiotics

“Yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut deliver live cultures that can support microbial diversity, ease digestion, and even help reduce gut inflammation. They're a powerful complement to a fibre-rich diet,” Dr Sood said.

Fibre feeds your gut bacteria — and some types work better than others

He added, “Soluble fibre from foods like avocados and chia seeds fuel beneficial bacteria increases short-chain fatty acids (like butyrate), and supports gut barrier integrity. More fiber = more resilience.”

Constipation isn’t just about how often you go

Dr Sood said, “Going less than 3 times per week and straining or passing hard, dry stools fits the clinical criteria. If you're always pushing, or things feel incomplete, your gut might be telling you something.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.