Curd cuisine: 3 irresistible dahi-based Indian curries you must try; recipes inside

In every Indian household, there is one thing you will always find when you open a fridge: a bowl of yoghurt. This white, creamy, cold dish - often called dahi in our household - is a flexible cooking ingredient. This versatile staple can be enjoyed in many different ways. For example, you can add a little sugar to make it a cool treat, or combine it with your favourite spices to make a spicy raita to perfectly go with your favourite paranthas. As well as being delicious, dahi is also very healthy as it is high in protein and calcium, which is good for the digestive system and the body as a whole. Curd cuisine: 3 irresistible dahi-based Indian curries recipes you must try(Pinterest)

Our love of dahi has inspired us to put together a selection of delicious vegetarian curries that can be prepared with a bowl of fresh yoghurt. These healthy yoghurt-based vegetarian curries are a tasty and satisfying option for a wholesome winter meal. (Also read: 4 easy one-pot meals to warm up your winter dining )

1. Dahi ki sabzi

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Dahi ki sabzi(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2½ cups yogurt (dahi)

1 tablespoon oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 green chilli, slit

1 medium onion, chopped

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

¼ teaspoon garam masalapowder

Salt to taste

Method:

1. Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add cumin seeds and sauté for 30 seconds. Add green chilli and onion, mix and sauté till onion turns golden.

2. Add chilli powder, coriander powder and turmeric powder and mix well. Add yogurt, mix and cook on medium heat for 2-3 minutes.

3. Add garam masala powder and salt and mix well. Cook for a minute.

4. Serve hot garnished with a coriander sprig.

2. Dahi wale aloo

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Dahi wale aloo(Chef Kunal Kapur)

Ingredients:

Oil – 4tbsp

Black cardamom – 2no

Heeng (asafoetida) – ½ tsp

Green chilli slit – 2nos

Cumin – 1½ tsp

Bay leaf – 1no

Baby potato (peeled) – 4cups

Onion chopped – 1cup

Ginger Garlic paste – 1½ tbsp

Turmeric – 1tsp

Chilli powder – ¾ tsp

Coriander powder – 1tbsp

Curd – 1 cup

Salt – to taste

Green chilli – 1no

Bhuna Besan (roasted gram Flour) – 1½ tbsp

Water – ¼ cup

Water – 1cup

Kasoori Methi (fenugreek) – 2tsp

Coriander chopped – handful

Desi Ghee – 1tbsp

Method:

1. Place the peeled baby potatoes in cold water for 20 mins. In the meantime heat oil in a pan and add black cardamom, heeng (asafoetida), green chilli, cumin, bayleaf and give a stir.

2. Once the cumin cracked add chopped onions and cook them till they brown. At this stage add the ginger and garlic paste and cook for 2-3mins.

3. Sprinkle turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder and give a quick stir.

4. Add in whisked curd and turn the heat to high and stir continuously till the curd gets a boil. Now cook the masala till oil oozes and comes to surface.

5. Drain water from potatoes and add them to the masala along with some salt. Cook them for 5 minutes and you may add some extra green chillies at this stage if you want to spice it up a bit.

6. Lower the heat and cover and cook the potatoes for 15mins.

7. After 15mins remove the lid and add a dash of water if required and mix them. In a separate bowl mix together bhuna besan with ¼ cup water. Pour this over the potatoes and mix them.

8. This will thicken the masala/curry. Once it gets thick add another cup of water to it and cook till potatoes are tender.

9. Add Kasoori methi leaves, chopped coriander and a tbsp of ghee. Stir and serve them hot with Indian breads.

3. Dahi Chane ki Subzi

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Dahi Chane ki Subzi(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1½ cups curds (dahi)

2 cups soaked and boiled kala chana (brown chick peas)

2 tbsp besan (Bengal gram flour)

½ tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

1 tsp green chilli paste

1 tsp chilli powder

Salt to taste

1½ tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

½ tsp mustard seeds (rai / sarson)

For the garnish

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

Method:

1. Combine the curds, besan, turmeric powder, green chiili paste, chilli powder, salt and ½ cup of water in a deep bowl and mix well using a whisk till no lumps remain. Keep aside.

2. Heat the oil in a deep non-stick kadhai, add the cumin seeds and mustard seeds.

3. When the seeds crackle, add the kala chana and curds-besan mixture, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2 minutes, while stirring continuously.

4. Serve immediately garnished with coriander.