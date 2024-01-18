4 easy one-pot meals to warm up your winter dining

In winter season, while your body demands nutrition, making elaborate meals may seem a bit inconvenient. As mercury plummets to single digits, the craving for warm and spicy foods is bound to go up, however making roti, curry and rice separately may seem too much of effort. Making your own one pot meal and adding ingredients as per your taste buds during such times can be a convenient as well as innovative. (Also read: Paneer toast and Uttapam Sandwich for the chilled winter evening. Recipes inside) One-pot meals in winter are hearty, comforting dishes that are cooked in a single pot or pan, making them easy to prepare and minimizing the cleanup. (Freepik)

One-pot meals in winter are hearty, comforting dishes that are cooked in a single pot or pan, making them easy to prepare and minimizing the cleanup. These meals are often characterized by rich flavours, warm spices, and a combination of proteins, vegetables, and grains. They are particularly popular during the colder months as they provide a satisfying and warming experience.

These meals can be made nutritious and well-balanced by incorporating a variety of protein sources, such as chicken, or tofu, along with vegetables, grains, and spices. Whether you are a busy individual looking for quick and easy meals or want to simplify your cooking process, one-pot meals are a fantastic option.

Shruti Keluskar, Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Pune shares 4 innovative one-pot recipes you can easily make during winter.

1. Quinoa Vegetable Soup

A comforting and nutritious soup, quinoa, and vegetable soup is perfect for a quick and healthy one-pot meal. Cook quinoa in vegetable broth with aromatic herbs and vegetables like celery and carrots. Blend the soup for a creamy texture and serve with a side of whole- grain bread.

Ingredients

1 cup quinoa

2 cups vegetable broth

1 onion, chopped

1 diced carrot

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 diced tomato

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat some olive oil over medium heat in a large pot. Add the onion, carrots, and garlic. Cook until tender.

Add quinoa, vegetable broth, diced tomatoes, salt, and pepper.

Bring the mixture to a boil.

Stir occasionally.

Serve hot and enjoy a nutritious soup.

2. Oats with Yoghurt

Oats are fully packed with fibre and yoghurt being a source of probiotic both in combination makes an absolute comforting meal just needs a basic tempering and you are all set to go.

Ingredients

Oats – 1/2 cup

Curd – 1/2 – 3/4 cup

Tomato – 1

Oil – 1 tsp

Mustard seeds – 3/4 tsp

Green chillies – 1 finely chopped

Ginger – 3/4 tsp finely chopped

Curry leaves

Coriander leaves

Instructions

In a saucepan, bring 1 1/4 cups of water to a boil and add the oats. Let the oats cook.

Then add plain yogurt/curd and a little salt.

Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, ginger, green chili, and curry leaves.

Enjoy one of the comforting meals by serving it hot

3. Lentil and Vegetable Curry

This nutritious one-pot meal is packed with protein and essential nutrients for a healthy pregnancy. Cook red lentils with various winter vegetables such as carrots, sweet potatoes, and leafy greens. Season with herbs and spices to enhance the flavour and serve with wholegrain bread for a complete meal.

Ingredients

1 cup dried lentils

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp ground cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Rinse the lentils thoroughly and drain.

Heat some oil over medium heat in a large pot. Add the chopped onion and cook until softened.

Add the garlic, carrots, bell pepper.

Add in ground cumin, salt, and pepper and mix well.

Add the lentils to the pot.

Serve hot, garnished with fresh coriander.

4. Veggie loaded bowl

This is a season of getting loads of fresh vegetables, so why not benefit out of it. This super delicious veggie loaded bowl is a recipe which is not just easy but a mouthwatering treat as it has mix of flavours from all our favourite veggies.

Ingredients

Rice, 1 small bowl

Tomatoes, 1 small diced

Onion, 1 small diced

Peas, ¼ bowl

Cauliflower, ¼ bowl

Capsicum, ¼ bowl

Carrot, ¼ bowl

French beans, ¼ bowl

Spinach, 2-3 leaves chopped

Oil, 2 tsp

Pepper, 2-3

Turmeric, ½ spoon

Chilli powder, ½ tsp

Coriander powder, ½ tsp

Garlic, mince 2 tbsp

Ginger, finely chopped 1 tbsp

Salt per taste

Instructions