This is the best time of the year with the winter winds knocking out doors. This is the time for warm bonfire chats, lip-smacking winter dishes, winter evening cravings, and a lot of warmth with our friends, family and loved ones. As we snuggle close to our dear ones for more warmth during winter evenings, we cannot ignore the cravings as well. Winter evening snack cravings are real, and we need to take them seriously. However, we should also ensure to make them tasty and healthy – the balance that is easy to achieve with our Paneer Toast and Uttapam Sandwich recipes. Take a look at the recipes here. Paneer toast and Uttapam Sandwich for the chilled winter evening. Recipes inside(Unsplash, Pinterest)

ALSO READ: Winter treats: Delicious and healthy

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Paneer Toast:

Ingredients:

1 litre full fat milk

100 ml fresh cream

Salt to taste

Juice of 1 lemon

8 brown multigrain bread slices

1 tsp oil and for drizzling

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

7-8 fresh coriander sprigs

Method:

In a pan, heat milk, add cream and salt and bring to a boil. Then add lemon juice till the milk speerates. In a strainer, place the curdled milk and strain the liquid. Let it solidify and the paneer is ready. Then in a pan, add oil, chopped onion, green chilli and saute for a minute. Add chopped coriander figs, fresh homemade paneer and chopped coriander. In a sandwich grill, place bread and spread the pneer mix evenly and press lightly. Cut into triangles and serve hot.

Uttapam Sandwich

Ingredients:

2 cups dosa batter

2 medium onions

2 medium tomatoes

1 medium green capsicum

1 medium yellow capsicum

1 medium red capsicum

A few sprigs of fresh coriander leaves

Salt to taste

2 tbsps spinach puree

Oil to cook

2-3 green chillies, chopped finely

8 cheese slices

Green chutney, as required

Method:

In a bowl, add chopped onions, tomatoes, green capsicum, yellow capsicum, red capsicum and a few sprigs of fresh coriander. In another bowl, add dosa batter, salt, spinach puree and mix together. In a pan, add small amounts of batter and make small uttapams and sprinkle chopped vegetables and chopped green chillies. Cook the uttapams on both sides. Then add cheese slice on one uttapam, spread little green chutney and cover with another uttapam. Halve these sandwiches and serve hot.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)