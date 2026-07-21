Coffee lovers, rejoice! Drinking up to 5 cups a day may lower risk of stroke, diabetes and heart failure: Study

However, he cautioned against consuming high doses of caffeine, particularly from energy drinks and energy shots, which contain much higher concentrations of caffeine than regular brewed coffee and may negatively affect heart health.

“Caffeine consumed in coffee is a key part of daily life for millions of people, and in our review of the most recent research, for most adults, intake of up to 400 mg of caffeine per day is safe and does not increase cardiovascular risk,” said Dr Gregory M. Marcus, professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, and chair of the scientific statement writing group.

Published in the peer-reviewed journal Circulation, the AHA’s scientific statement analyses the latest evidence on caffeine consumption and cardiovascular health. The review concludes that most healthy adults can safely consume up to 400 mg of caffeine daily, roughly equivalent to five 8-ounce cups of black coffee without added sugar, cream or flavoured syrups, without increasing their risk of heart disease.

Drinking up to five cups of black coffee a day is safe for most adults and does not raise the risk of cardiovascular disease, according to a new July 20 scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA). The review also suggests that moderate coffee consumption may even be linked to a lower risk of heart disease, stroke and heart failure, although experts stress that caffeine affects everyone differently. (Also read: Cardiologist with over 16+ years of experience explains how a ‘cup of coffee’ can support weight loss, heart health )

Moderate coffee intake may benefit heart health The review notes that drinking two to four cups of caffeinated coffee daily has been associated with a lower risk of heart disease, heart failure and stroke. However, consuming more than four cups a day may increase the risk of heart failure in some individuals.

Researchers also found that black coffee without added sugar or cream may lower the risk of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, heart failure and certain irregular heart rhythms. At the same time, clinical trials suggest that while caffeine may reduce the risk of atrial fibrillation, it could increase the occurrence of premature ventricular contractions (PVCs) in some people.

The statement emphasises that most available research focuses on coffee, making it difficult to determine whether the observed health benefits come from caffeine alone or from other naturally occurring compounds in coffee. It also highlights that observational studies can only identify associations and cannot prove a cause-and-effect relationship. Additionally, ingredients commonly added to coffee, such as sugar, flavoured syrups, milk and cream, may influence its overall health effects.

Energy drinks and individual differences matter The AHA also warned that not all caffeinated beverages are equal. Energy drinks and energy shots typically contain 40 to 69 mg of caffeine per fluid ounce, compared with 9.4 to 20.6 mg per fluid ounce in brewed coffee. These highly caffeinated products have been linked to increased blood pressure and abnormal heart rhythms.

According to the statement, the effects of caffeine vary widely depending on factors such as genetics, age, metabolism, medications and habitual caffeine intake. While caffeine can temporarily boost alertness, it may also raise blood pressure, heart rate and blood sugar levels in the short term. Some individuals may experience side effects such as heart palpitations, anxiety or sleep disturbances, even at moderate doses.

“Although research suggests that caffeine consumption may offer cardiovascular benefits for some people, there is no one-size-fits-all approach,” Marcus said. “What is a safe amount for one person may trigger heart palpitations, anxiety or sleep disruption in another. It’s important to pay attention to how your body responds to caffeine and discuss your intake with your healthcare provider.”

The AHA added that further randomised controlled trials are needed to better understand how different sources of caffeine, including tea, soft drinks, energy drinks and dietary supplements, affect cardiovascular health and why responses differ from person to person.

This scientific statement was prepared by the American Heart Association's Council on Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health, Council on Clinical Cardiology, and Stroke Council. Read the full report here.