Cardiologist with over 16+ years of experience explains how a ‘cup of coffee’ can support weight loss, heart health

For many, coffee is more than just a morning ritual, it's a moment of comfort, a mid-day pick-me-up, or even a social habit shared with friends. Beyond its aroma and energising effects, coffee may also have surprising benefits for the heart.

Dr Jack Wolfson, a cardiologist from Arizona in the US, with more than 16 years of experience, shares in his December 23 Instagram post ways this beloved beverage can support heart health and overall cardiovascular well-being.

Dr Wolfson explains the surprising health benefits of coffee, particularly when consumed in the morning before noon and without additives like sugar or artificial flavours.

He further shares 5 amazing benefits of coffee for your health:

1. Weight loss

Coffee increases your metabolic rate and helps your body burn fat, keeping you trim. But this works best when you drink it plain, without additives.

2. Anti-ageing benefits

Coffee is one of the best sources of antioxidants in the modern diet. These antioxidants neutralise free radical damage that accelerates cellular ageing.

3. Brain health

Coffee drinkers often have sharper cognitive function, better alertness, and a lower risk of movement disorders and dementia.

4. Cardiovascular support

Coffee increases nitric oxide, acts as a natural blood thinner, supports antioxidant activity, improves blood pressure, and helps in heart attack and stroke prevention.

5. Reducing inflammation and oxidative stress

Inflammation and oxidative stress are major drivers of chronic diseases. Coffee can calm inflammatory pathways and reduce oxidative damage.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.