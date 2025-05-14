Is your skin lacking nourishment? Dermat shares signs, steps to add antioxidants to skincare routine

The first signs of skin lacking nourishment is it looking dull, tanned and uneven. As the early signs of skin ageing starts showing up, it is essential to understand the role of antioxidants in skincare routine. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Rozy Badyal, consultant dermatologist, Kaya Limited said, “If you are noticing dullness, tanning, uneven tone, or early signs of ageing, your skin may be under stress. Daily exposure to sunlight, pollution, dust, heat from cooking, irregular sleep, and emotional stress can damage skin at a deeper level. But antioxidants could be the missing link in your skincare routine.” Also read | Can morning and night skincare routine be same? Dermat shares key differences to keep in mind Add antioxidants to daily skincare routine.(Shutterstock)

What are antioxidants?

“Antioxidants are natural or synthetic substances that neutralize free radicals—unstable molecules generated by UV rays, pollution, and stress. These molecules damage skin cells, speeding up signs of ageing like wrinkles, dullness, and pigmentation. Antioxidants are your skin’s natural defense system, protecting it from daily environmental damage,” the dermatologist explained.

Why skin needs antioxidants?

“Our melanin-rich skin offers some natural protection, but it also comes with concerns like hyperpigmentation, tanning, and uneven tone, especially in high heat and humidity. Indian skin is also more reactive to UV and pollution, making antioxidants a daily necessity, not just an optional extra,” the dermat highlighted.

Antioxidants for skincare can be found in natural items.(Freepik)

Finding antioxidants in natural items:

Turmeric, amla, tulsi, neem, and green tea are rich in antioxidants and have long been used in home remedies for glowing skin. Today, dermatology combines these age-old ingredients with scientifically tested formulations like Vitamin C serums, glutathione supplements, antioxidant-rich gels, and IV drips designed specifically for Indian skin. Also read | Is heat wave making your skin age faster? Dermat shares 5 skincare tips to follow

How to add antioxidants to your routine

Start simple: A turmeric face mask once a week still works.

Go clinical: Use dermatologist-recommended Vitamin C or niacinamide serums in the morning followed by sunscreen

Support from within: Consider oral antioxidants like glutathione or eat colourful fruits n vegetables like citrus fruits, berries, leafy greens n bell peppers

Choose quality: Look for products with clear labels and clinical backing.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.