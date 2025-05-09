Can morning and night skincare routine be same? Dermat shares key differences to keep in mind

Skincare goes beyond just a routine; you start and end your day with it. It's more of a habit now to embrace self-care and nourish skin. But with new skincare products and categories hitting the shelves every other day, it's easy to get overwhelmed and think you are fine using the same skincare routine for both morning and night. But does one skincare routine truly work for both morning and night, or do they need to be different? It's a thought that's also rooted in minimalism and simplicity, but your skin may not have one-size-fits-all requirements for the entire day. Read on for daily skincare tips for different skin types that can help keep them healthy and glowing. (Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sandeep Arora, Dermatologist at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Chirag Enclave in Delhi, explained more about morning and night skincare routine.

Dr Arora clarified that a skincare routine cannot be the same for both day and night, as the skincare routine depends on many factors. He said, “It is essential to understand that the skin’s requirements vary from daytime to nighttime. This suggests that the skincare routine cannot be the same; however, some steps can overlap.”

Dr Sandeep Arora shared this detailed guide with us that explores key focus areas of day and night skincare, what products can overlap and more:

Key focus areas of day vs night skincare

Day and night skincare routines have different requirements.(Shutterstock)

Day skincare: During the daytime, skin requires protection from harmful UV rays, dirt, and pollution. The primary focus of the morning skin care is to cleanse the skin with a mild face wash, hydrate using a suitable moisturiser, and protect the skin against environmental aggressors by applying sunscreen. Dermatologists advise including antioxidants like vitamin C to boost skin protection and neutralise free radicals.

Night skincare: However, the nighttime schedule is targeted to refresh, repair, and nourish the tired skin. While sleeping, our skin tends to undergo a natural regeneration, which makes the nighttime routine equally important. It must focus on exfoliation, deep hydration, and repair. The recommended ingredients for skin treatment at night are retinoids and peptides. Retinoids must exclusively be applied to skin during nighttime only, as in the morning their interaction with the sunlight can cause adverse effects.

What steps and products can overlap?

Cleansing is one of the basic steps in both day and night skincare routine.(Shutterstock)

Following a similar routine for morning and night is possible, but it is necessary to make certain adjustments. Some of the basic steps, like cleansing, toning (when recommended), and hydration, can be followed in both routines.

Daytime modification: Application of sunscreen is necessary in the morning and is skipped at night. During the daytime, the inclusion of lighter hydrating serums and antioxidant-rich products is suggested.

Nighttime modification: On the other hand, skin care products like retinol or deep exfoliating acids are best suited at night as they increase the sensitivity of skin, and the absence of sunlight provides the required time for its healing.

Skin type and age-wise modifications

People with dry skin need rich creams to be hydrated. (Shutterstock)

Dry skin: Individuals with dry skin may need deep moisturization at night by including ‘rich’ creams or deep nourishing serums containing ceramides, hyaluronic acid, or retinol to fight against fine lines and maintain the moisture in the skin.

Oily skin: Those with oily or acne-prone skin must go for mild products during the day and opt for healing serums like salicylic acid at night to combat acne.

Those with oily or acne-prone skin must go for mild products during the day and opt for healing serums like salicylic acid at night to combat acne. Above 30: It is advisable for those over 30 years to include anti-aging products and therapeutic ingredients at night to prevent and restore the youthfulness of the skin.

Youth: While younger people may follow simpler skin care routines to protect skin from the sun, cleansing, and hydrating.

