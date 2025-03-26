Adult acne: Dermat explains what causes breakouts in 20s and 30s, shares tips for skincare routine and lifestyle changes

Acne is one of the most dreaded skin problems that make even the most level-headed folks take rash decisions (like popping it and worsening it). Acne is generally associated with teenage years, but it is not solely a teenage struggle. Finishing your teenage years doesn't mean by default you breakup with acne. You may feel like it's gone for good, but it's like the pesky ex who keeps coming back. While teenage acne is due to puberty and hormonal changes, adult acne has somewhat different root causes. Adult acne occurs after the teenage years in twenties or thirties.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Khushboo Jha, MD, Chief Dermatologist and Founder of One Skin Clinic, Faridabad, shared the causes and ideal skincare routine for adult acne.

Here is the detailed guide for adult acne as shared by Dr Khushboo, from triggers and skincare routine to lifestyle modifications and hacks:

Causes of adult acne

Adult acne in 20s: The onset of acne during the 20s is attributed to high levels of stress, hormonal changes caused by menstruation or consumption of birth control pills, poor lifestyle habits such as late night eating, late sleeping, etc.

Adult acne in 30s: The causative factors behind adult acne in the age group of 30s include loss of collagen with advancing age, high levels of stress induced by career or familial relations, hormonal disorders such as PCOS or pregnancy etc. During this phase of life, the cellular turnover gets slower, triggering easy breakouts.

Miscellaneous reasons: Other factors behind adult acne include poor skincare regime, consumption of processed foods and sugars in excess, exposure to environmental stressors such as airborne pollutants, improper removal of makeup.

The causative factors behind adult acne in the age group of 30s include loss of collagen with advancing age, high levels of stress induced by career or familial relations, hormonal disorders such as PCOS or pregnancy etc. During this phase of life, the cellular turnover gets slower, triggering easy breakouts. Miscellaneous reasons: Other factors behind adult acne include poor skincare regime, consumption of processed foods and sugars in excess, exposure to environmental stressors such as airborne pollutants, improper removal of makeup.

Skincare routine for adult acne

Morning routine

Gentle face cleansing: Salicylic acid (for oily skin) or a mild foaming cleanser (for dry/sensitive skin).

Salicylic acid (for oily skin) or a mild foaming cleanser (for dry/sensitive skin). Niacinamide-based serum: Reduces oil and inflammation.

Reduces oil and inflammation. Non comedogenic moisturiser: Lightweight gel-based for oily skin, ceramide-based for dry skin.

Lightweight gel-based for oily skin, ceramide-based for dry skin. Broad-spectrum sunscreen: Sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 is essential to prevent post-acne marks.

Night time routine

Double face cleansing: If wearing makeup/sunscreen, use micellar water or oil cleanser before a face wash.

If wearing makeup/sunscreen, use micellar water or oil cleanser before a face wash. Chemical exfoliation: Use an exfoliating serum 2-3 times a week such as AHAs/BHAs to unclog pores and brighten skin.

Use an exfoliating serum 2-3 times a week such as AHAs/BHAs to unclog pores and brighten skin. Retinol (if needed): Helps with acne and anti-aging but introduces gradually.

Helps with acne and anti-aging but introduces gradually. Spot treatment: Benzoyl peroxide for active breakouts, tea tree oil for mild pimples.

Benzoyl peroxide for active breakouts, tea tree oil for mild pimples. Moisturiser: Non-comedogenic to hydrate without clogging pores.

Lifestyle modifications for clear skin

Reduce sugar and dairy: High glycemic foods and dairy can trigger acne in some people.

High glycemic foods and dairy can trigger acne in some people. Manage stress: Yoga, meditation, or daily walks can help balance hormones.

Yoga, meditation, or daily walks can help balance hormones. Sleep well: 7-8 hours of quality sleep promotes skin repair.

7-8 hours of quality sleep promotes skin repair. Change pillowcases weekly: This prevents bacteria buildup.

This prevents bacteria buildup. Avoid touching your face: This reduces bacteria transfer.

Dermat-approved hacks and tips

There is supporting evidence to use spearmint tea for reducing the levels of androgen and aid in dealing with hormone-induced acne.

Using supplements such as zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, probiotics, etc., are great for skin health.

Consult a specialised dermatologist if dealing with persistent acne; treatments like chemical peels, prescription retinoids, or hormonal therapy might be necessary.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.