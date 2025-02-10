Menu Explore
Dullness and fine lines as you enter 30s? Essential products you need to include in skincare

ByAdrija Dey
Feb 10, 2025 08:05 PM IST

Skincare needs to change with age. Every age comes with its own unique conditions. 

Skincare is a vital part of your daily routine as it nourishes and protects your skin. But, skincare is not a one-size-fits-all solution where the same routine works forever. Each age group has unique skin concerns and needs, making it essential to adapt and modify your skincare regimen accordingly.

As you enter your 30s, the first signs of ageing like fine lines and dullness, show up. (Shutterstock)
As you enter your 30s, the first signs of ageing like fine lines and dullness, show up. (Shutterstock)

So as you step into your 30s, it's time to evaluate your skin's requirements. Dr Jushya Bhatia Sarin, MD Dermatologist took to Instagram to share some skincare products that target the skin problems people generally face in their 30s.

Dr Bhatia explained how in the 30s skin conditions like fine lines, and pigmentation were common, particularly dullness. These are the early signs of ageing. It is important to adopt a tailored skincare routine that targets these problems.

Antioxidant serum

Dr Bhatia highlighted the importance of including ingredients like Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Ferulic Acid in your skincare routine, along with other effective antioxidants. She explained that these ingredients help protect the skin from environmental aggressors such as pollution and UV rays, which can accelerate signs of ageing.

Hydrating moisture

She highlighted that using a more hydrating moisturizer is essential in your 30s, as it needs to be more hydrating than the one you relied on in your 20s. Explaining this, Dr Jushya elaborated that as we age, oil gland activity decreases, leading to drier skin. This dehydration makes fine lines and wrinkles more noticeable. A deeply hydrating moisturizer helps replenish lost moisture, giving it a more supple look.

Retinol

The dermat called retinol the ‘OG of skincare.’ It has amazing transformative benefits. She explained that there’s almost nothing retinol cannot do for your skin, as it significantly improves texture. But she cautioned to start slow, as using too much quickly can cause irritation.

ALSO READ: Complete guide to retinoids: When to start and introduce it in your skincare routine, based on skin type

Sunscreen

Everyone knows the value of sunscreen, so it's a no-brainer that it's still in your skincare routine in 30s.

Dr Jushya warned that skipping sunscreen is akin to inviting sun damage deliberately. She emphasized that SPF is non-negotiable, regardless of the weather. Even on cloudy days, harmful UV rays can penetrate the skin, making daily sunscreen application crucial for preventing premature ageing, pigmentation, and other skin concerns.

ALSO READ: Why dermatologists recommend daily sunscreen? Discover its long-term benefits for skin health

Lastly, managing stress is very important. Stress is not only internal but also external. It shows up on your face, leading to issues like breakouts, dullness, and premature ageing.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
