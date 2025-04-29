Skincare while travelling? Dermat shares smart hacks for plane, car and train rides

Embarking onto your destination is eagerly awaited after days of itinerary planning and suitcase packing. Whether you are traveling solo, with family or friends, you look forward to the journey as it is as enjoyable as the destination itself. But your skin may not look forward to it as much. Smart skincare hacks will help you enjoy the journey to your destination.(Shutterstock)

Long flights make your skin extremely dry, while dusty and sunny highways on your car ride get your skin grimy and sticky. Not to mention, the train rides' shared linens, pillows may make your skin vulnerable to potential breakouts.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Raina Nahar, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, shared a detailed guide on how to protect and pamper your skin during travel.

Explaining more on the nature of travel, Dr Raina Nahar said,"The skin's natural ability to regulate heat through sweating is disrupted during long journeys, particularly in humid environments where sweat doesn’t evaporate easily, leading to heat buildup and irritation. In airplanes, low humidity dehydrates the skin, while in trains and long car rides, exposure to dust, closed environments, or air-conditioning can cause dryness or breakouts."

Dr Raina Nahar further shared this comprehensive guide that addresses every problem, based on the transport:

Plane:

Flight air can be very drying for your skin.(Shutterstock)

Problem: During flights, especially with higher travel times, the skin tends to get dehydrated due to low cabin humidity levels.

Avoid: If possible, avoid wearing heavy makeup and rather use a hydrating BB or CC cream. Even lips are highly prone to dehydration and chapping, so consult with your dermatologist to select the right kind of petroleum jelly, shea butter, or beeswax-based balms to apply, particularly after meals.

Skincare tips:

Always apply a lightweight moisturiser or serum containing hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or ceramides, to maintain hydration. They can effectively help with moisture retention without clogging pores. However, discuss the products in advance with your dermatologist to ensure they support your skin type.

A hydrating mist with ingredients like aloe vera or cucumber can offer temporary relief mid-flight, but should be immediately sealed with a moisturiser. Reapplication every few hours is recommended.

Car:

Open windows draw dust and pollution inside, (Shutterstock)

Problem: If you are travelling through humid or dusty highways, your skin tends to become sticky and oily.

Skincare tips:

Ensure to do a pre-journey cleansing with a gentle foaming face wash.

Use of a mattifying, sweat-resistant sunscreen with an SPF 50 PA+++ rating is a must. Don’t forget to reapply every 2–3 hours, even though you are inside the car at all times.

Have a refreshing green tea or niacinamide-based mist to maintain skin freshness. Additionally, discuss with your dermatologist about use of blotting papers to remove excess sweat without disrupting the skin barrier.

Train:

On trains, you may have to use shared blankets and pillows. (Shutterstock)

Problem: Major challenges in train journeys are ambient dust, shared linen, and variable hygiene surroundings.

Hygiene tips: It’s always advisable to carry personal cotton pillow covers and light blankets. Carry antibacterial wipes to be used on headrests and other surfaces. There is also a higher risk of fungal infections, particularly in monsoon conditions; hence, ensure to follow all possible personal infection control practices to avoid any infections.

Skincare tips:

Clean the face with micellar water after sleeping.

Then apply a calming moisturiser containing niacinamide or panthenol. Again, confirm with your dermatologist that these products are suitable for your skin type.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.