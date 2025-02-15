Always overpacking your travel itinerary? Here's how to plan according to your family size

A travel itinerary is not a one-size-fits-all solution that you can simply grab from the top search results or influencers on your feed. A well-planned itinerary is detailed down to every point and must be tailored to your group size, preferences, and travel style. Even the most seasoned travellers tend to overestimate what they can fit into a trip. Travel has to be an experience, not a race.(Pexels)

Travelling isn’t just about attraction, hopping or ticking off a checklist, it’s an entire experience meant to be savoured at a leisurely pace. This requires you to plan your itinerary in the most realistic way possible, considering physical limits, energy levels, and the need for rest.

Travel is about pausing and rejuvenating, not falling back into your daily life's grind; that's something for you to do when you get back, not while you are travelling. And even if you do, you're missing the entire point of travelling. Along with exploring the tourist spots, travelling is also an opportunity to unwind and enjoy, whether by relaxing with a spa treatment or lounging by the pool. Make sure to make the best use of hotel amenities.

In an interview with HT, Gautam Munjal, CEO of Minimalist Hotels, shared tips on avoiding overpacking your itinerary and tailoring travel plans based on group size.

ALSO READ: Money-saving travel hacks to know: Best day, month to book air tickets and more tips

Balancing exploration with hotel amenities

Relax in the afternoon after an exhausting hike with a spa at your hotel.(Pexels)

While it’s tempting to pack an itinerary with back-to-back activities, a well-paced journey lets you truly soak in the destination without feeling rushed.

Gautam said,"A well-rounded weekend getaway isn’t just about rushing from one attraction to another—it’s about finding the perfect balance between immersing yourself in a new destination and enjoying the comforts of your accommodation."

Further breaking down the entire day's pacing, he explained, “Mornings are often the best time to explore. Energy levels are high, and many attractions are less crowded. Whether it’s wandering through historical sites, embarking on a nature hike, or visiting bustling local markets, mornings set the tone for a day of discovery. But after a few hours of exploration, it’s important to slow down. Afternoons and evenings are ideal for relaxation. You might unwind on a rooftop terrace, enjoy scenic views from your room, or participate in cultural activities offered by your hotel.”

Prevent overpacking with 70/30 ratio

Take a stroll in the neighbourhood of the hotel you are putting up at(Pexels)

Time is ticking, and you feel the urge to ‘binge-sightsee’ every tourist spot. But remember, it’s not a race or a competition to see how many landmarks you can cover in one day—it will eventually lead to burnout.

Gautam recommended, “Rather than racing from one attraction to the next, focus on a few key experiences each day—two to three at most. Prioritize the activities that genuinely interest you and leave space for spontaneous discoveries. For instance, you might start your day with a visit to a historical site, follow it with a leisurely lunch at a local café, and spend the afternoon exploring nearby neighbourhoods at your own pace. Leaving gaps in your schedule doesn’t mean you’re missing out; it means you’re allowing yourself to be present and enjoy each experience fully. You might stumble upon a hidden gem, like a quiet park, a charming boutique, or an unexpected street performance.”

Gautam advised following a 70 percent exploration and 30 percent leisure ratio, where 70 percent of the time is dedicated to exploring and 30 percent to simply relaxing.

He described this and added, “Mornings are perfect for diving into the heart of the destination. Whether you’re exploring museums, taking guided tours, or venturing into nature, these activities keep you energized and engaged. After a morning of exploration, give yourself permission to slow down. Afternoons can be reserved for quieter moments—reading a book in a cosy café, taking a nap, or enjoying a spa treatment.”

Now that the first half of the day is done, let the evening be a time to unwind. Gautam advised taking a leisurely stroll through town, enjoying a local performance, or savouring a long, unhurried dinner.

Itinerary according to family size

Travel itinerary has to be tailored to family size.(Pexels)

The itinerary needs to be personalised as per the needs of the family.

Gautam shared itinerary planning tips based on family size:

Families: For families, flexibility is key. Children often have shorter attention spans, so it’s important to plan activities that are both engaging and adaptable. Morning visits to interactive museums, parks, or historical sites can be balanced with relaxing afternoons at the pool or attending family-friendly cultural events. Leaving downtime allows everyone to recharge and keeps the trip enjoyable for all ages.

For families, flexibility is key. Children often have shorter attention spans, so it’s important to plan activities that are both engaging and adaptable. Morning visits to interactive museums, parks, or historical sites can be balanced with relaxing afternoons at the pool or attending family-friendly cultural events. Leaving downtime allows everyone to recharge and keeps the trip enjoyable for all ages. Couples: Couples, on the other hand, may prefer more intimate, romantic experiences. Private tours, scenic walks, and quiet dinners in cosy restaurants can create lasting memories. Watching the sunset from a beautiful viewpoint, taking a boat ride, or simply enjoying each other’s company over a leisurely breakfast can make the trip special without packing the day full of activities.

Couples, on the other hand, may prefer more intimate, romantic experiences. Private tours, scenic walks, and quiet dinners in cosy restaurants can create lasting memories. Watching the sunset from a beautiful viewpoint, taking a boat ride, or simply enjoying each other’s company over a leisurely breakfast can make the trip special without packing the day full of activities. Solo travellers: Solo travellers often seek a balance between self-paced exploration and opportunities to connect with the local culture or community. Starting the day with a solo adventure—like visiting a museum or hiking a trail—can be followed by joining a local tour, participating in a workshop, or simply finding a quiet spot to reflect. Solo travel offers the freedom to move at your own pace and embrace both solitude and social interaction when desired.

To sum it up, put aside the urge to cram every possible attraction and activity into your itinerary. Sometimes, in the excitement of travel, people become overambitious and turn travel into a mechanical conquest to cover everything. By keeping a well-spaced-out itinerary, you allow room for spontaneous activities, unexpected discoveries, and moments of true relaxation.

ALSO READ: Move over fridge magnets and postcards: Here are the authentic Goa souvenirs to grab on your next visit