Move over fridge magnets and postcards: Here are the authentic Goa souvenirs to grab on your next visit

Goa, the quintessential destination for all beach lovers, is not solely about filmy nightlife, aesthetic shores or wild water sports - it is so much more. Tourists generally pick souvenirs which are rooted in this mainstream image of goa-like fridge magnets with the cliched ‘I love goa’ quote or beach, palm trees. It also includes keychains, coasters, beach straw hats, goa postcards and so on. Fridge magnets are among the most popular souvenirs from Goa.(PC: Pinterest/@anotherversionofmefr & Pinterest/@gabriellehyde)

In short, all the possible, stereotypical ‘touristy’ trinkets. Although there's nothing inherently wrong with them as they too celebrate Goa, these barely scratch the surface of what Goa truly has to offer.

Goa is also culturally rich and essentially is a treasure trove of crafts, textiles and spices.

In an interview with HT, Diksha Namdev Tari, Dy. Director, Department of Goa Tourism in detail shared the various cultural souvenirs one can take back home from Goa. It's time you go for the real souvenirs instead of the artificial ‘I love Goa’ trinkets for your social media.

Real souvenirs of Goa

The souvenir list and in-depth explanations shared by Diksha include all the essentials that truly capture the essence of Goa, from aromatic spices to fine handicrafts. She explained about the spices and in which Goan recipes they are used, perfect for recreating when you go back home. Along with this, Disksha also covered textiles and brass arts.

Here are all the cultural souvenirs she shared:

1. Goan spices & local pickles

Kokum, a local fruit with numerous health benefits, is widely used as a souring agent in curries and cooling drinks. For seafood lovers, Recheado Masala, a spicy and tangy paste, is ideal for stuffing fish such as mackerel. Local pickles like mango, prawn, or lime pickle-each reflect Goa’s unique coastal and Portuguese culinary influences.

Goan Toddy Vinegar, made from the sap of coconut trees, is a must-buy as it’s essential for preparing traditional dishes like vindaloo and sorpotel. Goan Garam Masala, a fragrant spice blend that adds warmth and depth to a variety of curries and stews and the famous Goan chilli powder are delightful gifts. They are often sold in attractive spice boxes or jars, perfect for adding a Goan touch to your cooking.

2. Kunbi sarees & textiles

The Kunbi saree is a symbol of Goa’s indigenous heritage. Traditionally worn by tribal Kunbi women, these handwoven cotton sarees feature a red base with distinct check patterns. In recent times, designers have revived the Kunbi weave into stoles, dresses and contemporary outfits. Handwoven cotton fabrics are also popular and can be tailored into custom outfits, making them a perfect gift for textile lovers.

3. Coconut shell crafts

Coconut shell bowls, bamboo baskets, and lampshades are functional and stylish souvenirs. Coconut shell jewellery is another unique option. Bamboo crafts including bamboo baskets or lamps also highlight Goa’s rustic charm and eco-friendly ethos. Coir products made from coconut fibre, like coasters, mats, and baskets show the local craftsmanship.

4. Handicrafts

Pottery and clay artefacts, such as terracotta pots, vases, and figurines, depict traditional Goan life and are great for home decor. Wooden toys and small furniture pieces are another popular choice for collectors.

Among the most popular are shell work items, such as mirrors, wall hangings, lamps, and jewellery boxes intricately crafted from seashells, symbolizing Goa’s coastal beauty.

Crochet items are a perfect choice. Handmade with care, these include elegant table covers, cushion covers, and clothing that carry forward Goa’s long-standing tradition of intricate crochet art.

5. Oil lamps

Brass Divli or Divaj (traditional oil lamps) are meaningful souvenirs that represent light and prosperity. Often used in Goan homes for festivals and rituals, these lamps are not just decorative but deeply symbolic.

6. Hand-painted ceramic tiles for home decor

For something truly unique, Azulejos tiles or hand-painted ceramic tiles with Portuguese-inspired designs are another iconic souvenir. These tiles feature Goan scenery, local motifs, and floral designs, making them ideal for wall décor or personalized nameplates, often featuring scenes from Goan landscapes and daily life, adding a touch of history and art to any space.

Markets

Now that you know more about the cultural souvenirs of Goa, it's time to put some local markets on your radar to make souvenir hunting easy for you.

Disksha advised to head out to these local markets:

Mapusa Market: Perfect for spices, pottery, cashew nuts, and homemade Goan products.

Perfect for spices, pottery, cashew nuts, and homemade Goan products. Anjuna Flea Market (Wednesdays): A blend of local and bohemian items, including clothing, jewellery, and local handicrafts.

A blend of local and bohemian items, including clothing, jewellery, and local handicrafts. Panjim Market: Great for Goan sweets, spices, Feni, and Azulejos tiles.

Great for Goan sweets, spices, Feni, and Azulejos tiles. Calangute Market Square: Offers beachwear, handicrafts, and local food products.

Now that the souvenir is sorted, consider adding (real)souvenir hunting to your Goa itinerary. It's not your regular shopping, it's a deep dive into Goa's soul.

