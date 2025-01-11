Artist uses everyday spices to create a breathtaking portrait of woman: 'Talent beyond tools'

Creativity truly knows no bounds, and an Indian artist has proved it once again with his latest masterpiece—a stunning portrait of a woman crafted entirely from everyday spices like turmeric and red chilli powder, complemented by matchsticks. An artist wowed millions with a portrait made from turmeric, chilli powder, and matchsticks.(Instagram/ps.rathour)

The artwork, shared on PS Rathour's Instagram account, has taken the internet by storm, racking up over 20 million views. Netizens are applauding his ingenuity and the extraordinary result of his unique artistic endeavour.

A fan’s message sparked the idea

The inspiration for this spicy creation came from a heartfelt message Rathour received from a fan. The admirer had written, “I like drawing but I don’t have good colours like you have.” Touched by the sentiment, Rathour decided to create something extraordinary to show that artistic expression is not limited by tools or resources.

In his caption accompanying the video, Rathour shared an empowering message: “Your will should be greater than all the obstacles.”

A “spicy” process documented

In the video, Rathour meticulously documents his creative process. Turmeric and red chilli powder were blended to form vibrant hues, laying the base of the portrait, while matchsticks were used to enhance the depth and provide darker shades.

Watch the clip here:

“Yeh kaafi spicy painting ban gayi (This turned out to be quite a spicy painting). I thought about painting something as soon as I saw that comment. Used haldi and mirch powder to colour the base and matchsticks to add darker values,” Rathour explained in the post.

Social media reacts with awe

The artwork has garnered widespread praise from social media users, who couldn’t hold back their admiration. One user commented, “This is beyond incredible. Art truly has no limits!” Another wrote, “It’s amazing how he turned something so simple into such a masterpiece.”

A third exclaimed, “The creativity is off the charts! Hats off!” Meanwhile, another chimed in, “Who needs fancy paints when you’ve got turmeric and chilli powder?” Others hailed Rathour’s talent, with one remarking, “This is pure dedication and innovation,” and another saying, “Your message and art are so inspiring.”