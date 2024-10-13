Surat jeweller crafts Ratan Tata’s portrait with 11,000 diamonds: 'A shining tribute to a legend'

Ratan Tata, the esteemed industrialist and philanthropist, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86 in a Mumbai hospital, leaving behind a legacy that has touched countless lives. Tata, who had been in critical condition at Breach Candy Hospital since Monday, succumbed at 11:30 pm, prompting an outpouring of grief from people across the nation. Known for his immense contributions to India's industrial landscape, Tata's death has left a profound void, and tributes have flooded social media platforms as people mourn the loss of one of the country’s most cherished figures. Ratan Tata, aged 86, passed away; a Surat jeweller crafted a viral diamond tribute in his honour. (Instagram/instantbollywood)

Viral tribute: A dazzling diamond portrait

Amidst the sorrow following Ratan Tata's passing, a remarkable tribute has captured the hearts of many online. A stunning diamond portrait of Tata has gone viral, drawing significant attention across social media. According to a report by LiveMint, this exquisite piece was crafted by a jeweller in Surat and created using an astonishing 11,000 diamonds, showcasing Tata's likeness as a fitting homage to a man who dedicated his life to the betterment of society. The video of this dazzling creation, shared by the Instagram account Instant Bollywood, has amassed over five million views, highlighting the profound impact Tata had on people's lives.

Reaction from internet

The internet has responded with a wave of admiration. One user expressed their emotional connection, stating, “Ratan Tata was more than just a businessman; he was a beacon of hope for many.” Another follower commented, “This tribute is truly a work of art, just like his legacy.” The outpouring of sentiments continued, with a third admirer remarking, “He inspired generations with his humility and vision. His absence will be deeply felt.”

Additionally, a user highlighted Tata's philanthropic efforts, saying, “He always put people first. His spirit will live on in every charitable act.” Another comment read, “What a beautiful way to remember such a great man. This portrait is fitting for someone who brought so much light into the world.”

A legacy of leadership

Ratan Tata's passing has sparked an outpouring of grief and remembrance, as many reflect on the values he instilled in the business community and his philanthropic efforts that changed countless lives.