Sadhguru remembers Ratan Tata with throwback visuals: ‘Man moves on to become a legend’

Ratan Tata, industrialist and philanthropist, died at the age of 86 on Wednesday in a Mumbai hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. His demise left people heartbroken, with many taking to social media to share their tributes and pay respect to the business tycoon, one of India's most loved personalities. In a recent X post, Sadhguru, a spiritual leader, shared throwback visuals remembering Ratan Tata. The image is taken from a throwback video of Ratan Tata posted by Sadhguru. (X/@SadhguruJV)

“A man moves on to become a legend,” he wrote in the clip's caption. The video, a montage of various visuals, shows Ratan Tata’s interactions with Sadhguru.

Take a look at the video here:

N Chandrasekaran's statement on Ratan Tata:

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed Ratan Tata's death in a statement, adding that the industrialist was his "friend, mentor and guide".

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” reads a part of the statement.

Industry bigwigs bid farewell

Several industry leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka, Sudha Murty, and Bill Gates, took to social media to pay their respects to the legend.

While Goenka wrote, “The clock has stopped ticking” after the renowned industrialist’s demise, Mahindra posted “, I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata.”

"It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian,” Mukesh Ambani said in a statement expressing his sadness over losing his “dear friend”.

“Ratan Tata was a visionary leader whose dedication to improving lives left an indelible mark on India—and the world. I had the privilege of meeting him on several occasions, and I was always moved by his strong sense of purpose and service to humanity," Bill Gates wrote while sharing a throwback picture with Ratan Tata.